Vegas pick’em: NFL Week 8 winners against the spread

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Carolina Panthers return to action in Week 8 off a bye, and that could be big news for this pick’em column.

Talking Points has shown a better read on the Panthers than any other NFL team this season, going 5-0-1 against the spread picking their games. Every other team in the league has supplied at least one loss.

Of course, they do go up against a close second in the San Francisco 49ers, as Talking Points has gone 5-1 handicapping their games. Identifying the 49ers and Panthers as bet-on teams has been the biggest key to success, but it won’t be possible to back both of them with the former laying 5.5 points to the former Sunday night.

Read below to find out which of the two reliable sides Talking Points went with as long as well as picks on all the rest of the games, separated into three confidence categories. The record on the year stands at 63-42-1 picking every game. Lines are the best currently available in Las Vegas on the chosen side.

Plays (17-9-1)

Denver Broncos plus-6 at Indianapolis Colts Sell on the Colts while they’re being praised as a revelation and one of the best teams in the AFC. Their statistical profile does not match the hype as they haven’t outgained a single opponent on a yards per play basis this season. Denver, meanwhile, is undervalued after going 1-3 in games decided by a touchdown or less.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers plus-2.5 at Tennessee Titans This line implies these two teams are even on a neutral field, and I don’t think that’s the case. The Buccaneers are more efficient by every metric — including sitting at 16th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA to the Titans’ 26th — and have an added bonus in coming off of a bye week.

Philadelphia Eagles plus-2 at Buffalo Bills Don’t overreact to the Eagles’ two-game losing streak. They’re getting healthier by the week and still have the personnel to be a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles also started 3-4 last year before getting it together midseason and turning into one of the league’s most efficient teams.

Leans (21-15)

San Francisco 49ers minus-5.5 vs. Carolina Panthers The market is still showing some hesitance when it comes to the 49ers, pulling this spread down a point. That’s hard to understand given the team’s balance and consistency in every game this season. Carolina is coming off a bye, but I’m always wary of a team traveling East to West, not to mention one that last played in London.

Cincinnati Bengals plus-13 vs. Los Angeles Rams in London The Bengals’ Pythagorean expectation paints them as closer to a 2-5 team than their actual 0-7 record, leaving them underrated by the market. This might be a fair line if Cincinnati was on the road, but on a neutral field in London, it’s a few too many points.

Cleveland Browns plus-13 at New England Patriots The Browns will be far and away the best team the Patriots have faced, and they’re coming off a bye week. The Patriots, on the other hand, are on a short week off their 33-0 Monday Night Football win over the Jets, a result that shot this line up 2.5 points.

New York Jets plus-6 at Jacksonville Jaguars The market was spooked by Sam Darnold’s Monday Night Football ghost-hunting adventure and sent this spread up two points. But Jacksonville’s defense isn’t nearly as scary as New England’s — the Jaguars rate 17th in the league by DVOA as opposed to the Patriots’ first — and points might be scarce altogether in this matchup.

Minnesota Vikings minus-16 vs. Washington Redskins Don’t bet on new coaches on short weeks, especially not coaches that have come off as foolhardy as Washington’s Bill Callahan. “Establishing the run and stopping the run,” is not going to be enough against one of the NFL’s best teams in Minnesota.

Arizona Cardinals plus-10.5 at New Orleans Saints The Cardinals’ defense looked reborn with the return of top cornerback Patrick Petersen last week, hounding the Giants into eight sacks and three turnovers. They could be trouble, or at least formidable enough to keep the margin in single digits, for either the still-average Teddy Bridgewater or the easing-back-in Drew Brees.

Atlanta Falcons plus-6.5 vs. Seattle Seahawks Seattle’s defense is quietly just as bad as Atlanta’s — they’re both allowing 6 yards per play — making this way too big of a number to lay on the road. Matt Schaub is a competent back-up and not as big of a drop-off from Matt Ryan as perceived, especially not in a year that's seen the former MVP routinely struggle.

Guesses (25-18)

Pittsburgh Steelers minus-14 vs. Miami Dolphins The Steelers’ bye week was perfectly timed as they were extremely beaten up but should have a handful of players returning for Monday Night Football. The Dolphins should get more than two touchdowns against any decent NFL team, and the Steelers squeeze into that distinction.

Houston Texans minus-6.5 vs. Oakland Raiders Number looks right on, but this is a big plus-matchup for Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson, who hasn’t seen a pass defense anywhere near as poor as the Raiders’ yet this season. Oakland is second-to-last in the NFL in averaging 8.6 yards per pass attempt.

Green Bay Packers minus-4 at Kansas City Chiefs This line was Kansas City minus-4 before Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury, meaning the reigning MVP was worth eight points on the betting line. Given Mahomes’ rare ability and backup Matt Moore’s shakiness, I think his value is worth closer to double digits.

New York Giants plus-7 at Detroit Lions The Giants were undone by the Cardinals’ pass rush in a 27-21 loss as 3.5-point underdogs last week, but with the Lions sitting at 27th in the league in adjusted sack rate, they are unlikely to generate the same pressure. There are also reports of locker room discontent following the trade of safety Quandre Diggs, not the type of drawback a team needs when being asked to lay a touchdown.

Chicago Bears minus-4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers Line has moved too far in Chargers’ direction after sitting at 6 last week and 5.5 upon re-opening. Los Angeles is playing in its second straight road game with a severe coaching disadvantage, meaning it’s either Chicago or pass. I’d prefer pass.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.