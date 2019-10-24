Vegas Play of the Day: SMU at Houston

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

SMU minus-14 at Houston: $330 to win $300

I’m back for my weekly Play of the Day on midweek college football as part of my promise to pick every FBS game this season. Conveniently, there’s only one game on the schedule this week before my Friday college football column runs.

Inconveniently, it’s not a game I want to get involved in. I’ll make the Mustangs a guess for record-keeping purposes.

They’re in a bad spot laying an inflated spread with a season-defining game at Memphis on deck. But it beats the alternative.

The Cougars are a disaster. Not only did Houston lose quarterback D’Eriq King after he decided to sit out for the year, but back-up Clayton Tune is also now injured.

He’s expected, but not certain, to play tonight. If he doesn’t go, freshman Logan Holgorsen will be thrust into action again and he’s not ready.

This turns into a value price if Tune somehow doesn’t play or isn’t at 100 percent. Even if Tune is fine, SMU may cover. It’s been a wrecking ball this year, going 5-1 against the spread, and another blowout can’t be counted out.

Current Standings: Grimala (8-3, $10,545), Emerson (7-10, $8,190), Keefer (12-11-1, $7,275), Brewer (6-9, $7,015)

