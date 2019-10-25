College football by the odds: Vegas picks and preview of every Week 9 game

The national championship race wasn’t supposed to be crowded this season.

The narrative going into the season was that Alabama and Clemson stood a level above the rest of college football. Betting odds reflected the perception by giving the two teams a historic share of combined probability to win the title.

But the Tigers and Crimson Tide have company — at least for now. Week 9 could change everything with the two teams that have snuck the furthest up the market, Ohio State and LSU, set for their toughest games so far by the odds.

The Buckeyes (4-to-1 to win the title at Circa sports books) host Wisconsin as 14-point favorites, while the Tigers (5-to-1) welcome Auburn as 10.5-point favorites. Alabama (5-to-2) and Clemson (3-to-1) have easier matchups with Arkansas and Boston College, respectively, in their quests to stay in pole position.

It’s been a great college football season, and not just for the unforeseen parity. I’m also cruising in the college football column, having gone 222-167-12 — 36-29-2 on plays, 63-31-3 on leans and 123-107-7 on guesses — picking every Football Bowl Subdivision game after one Thursday night game this week.

Check out this week’s below, labeled in three confidence categories and separated by conference. Lines are the best currently available in Las Vegas on the chosen sides.

AAC

Tulane plus-3.5 at Navy, over/under: 56. Ten points have separated the last three meetings between these teams combined since coach Willie Fritz arrived at Tulane — including just three points the last two years. Every point is valuable given the two teams’ familiarity with each other’s option-based offenses. Guess: Tulane plus-3.5.

Memphis minus-10.5 at Tulsa, over/under: 58.5. Memphis continues to not receive the respect it deserves with a 1.8 net yard per play rating. I’ve played the Tigers almost every week, and they’re 5-2 against the spread, but the spot is reason for hesitation this week. They face SMU in a giant game next week and are probably sneaking in some practice reps revolving on the Mustangs. Guess: Memphis minus-10.5.

North Texas minus-4.5 at Charlotte, over/under: 64.5. We’ve reached the part of the season where I prefer to minimize teams’ priors for power-rating purposes. Ignore priors for this matchup and it will come out around a pick’em. Guess: Charlotte plus-4.5.

Central Florida minus-10.5 at Temple, over/under: 60. The Owls have upped their pace this year, which played right into the hands of SMU in a 45-21 loss as 9-point underdogs last week. The same might turn out to be true this week with UCF as the Knights prefer a similarly uptempo style to maximize their edges against AAC opposition. Guess: UCF minus-10.5.

South Florida minus-1.5 at East Carolina, over/under: 51.5. The Pirates have covered in the last two games in fluky fashion, getting beaten far worse than the final score indicates. From a talent standpoint, they’re at a major disadvantage to the Bulls. Guess: South Florida minus-1.5.

ACC

Miami plus-5.5 at Pittsburgh, over/under: 43.5. Sell high on the Panthers, which aren’t nearly as strong as their 5-2 straight-up record after winning four straight games by a touchdown or less. Buy low on Miami, which had a positive postgame win expectancy in each of its last two losses. Play: Miami plus-5.5.

Virginia minus-3.5 at Louisville, over/under: 52. Presence of the extra half-point looms large as 3 feels like a fairer number for two teams that make up for talent drawbacks with coaching shrewdness. The Cardinals play so hard and with such inventiveness, however, that they’re becoming an auto-take as a decently-priced underdog. Lean: Louisville plus-3.5.

Duke plus-3.5 at North Carolina, over/under: 53.5. One week removed from a six-overtime thriller, North Carolina could be shaping up for another one. Not really, but this game looks dead-even from every angle. That means the half-point is valuable, as is lining up against the team coming off an exhausting affair. Lean: Duke plus-3.5.

Syracuse plus-10 at Florida State, over/under: 57.5. Syracuse is dealing with cluster injuries both up front and at the skill positions, but the adjustment might have gone a bit too far. Florida State finds new ways to let down each week. Guess: Syracuse plus-10.

Boston College plus-34 at Clemson, over/under: 59. Boston College wants to run the ball to be at its best. Clemson does not allow teams to run the ball. Guess: Clemson minus-34.

Big Ten

Indiana plus-2.5 at Nebraska, over/under: 53.5. Both quarterbacks — Indiana’s Michael Penix and Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez — are practicing but uncertain to play on Saturday. Indiana has a far less steep drop-off if Penix is out, as well as the better roster all around. Play: Indiana plus-2.5.

Wisconsin plus-15 at Ohio State, over/under: 50. Yes, Ohio State is a true outlier. So is Wisconsin, despite last week’s grievous 24-23 loss at Illinois as 28.5-point favorites. The Buckeyes’ net-yard per play of 3.3 doesn’t translate to more than two touchdowns better than the Badgers’ 2.8. Lean: Wisconsin plus-15.

Iowa minus-10 at Northwestern, over/under: 37. Midway through the season, the market is still pricing Northwestern for past successes, not catching up to how atrocious the Wildcats are this season. Minimize prior-season performance and Iowa should be laying two touchdowns here. Lean: Iowa minus-10.

Notre Dame minus-1 at Michigan, over/under: 51.5. Michigan’s offense has finally shown up for the better part of the last two weeks — even though it still narrowly fell 28-21 to Penn State — to make the Wolverines look more like the team that was expected at the start of the year. At the start of the year, they were a 6-point favorite against Notre Dame. Lean: Michigan plus-1.

Maryland plus-16.5 at Minnesota, over/under: 64. Minnesota somewhat struggled to start the season and was lucky to start 3-0, but its efficiency has skyrocketed ever since in covering four straight. That’s more than half of the season at this point, so if anything, the Golden Gophers are still a tad undervalued by the market. Guess: Minnesota minus-16.5.

Penn State minus-5.5 at Michigan State, over/under: 43.5. Numbers favor Penn State; situation favors Michigan State. This looks like a pass unless the number unexpectedly crosses key numbers in either direction. Guess: Penn State minus-5.5.

Illinois plus-9 at Purdue, over/under: 53.5. The spread appears to be in the right place, but a chance to fade Illinois off of its biggest win in the last several seasons seems appealing. There’s been a lot of roster turnover but Purdue was a 10.5-point road favorite in this spot last year and won 46-7. Guess: Purdue minus-9.

Liberty minus-7 at Rutgers, over/under: 44. The Flames are at least heading in the right direction, having shown flashes with a sneaky amount of young talent. Rutgers is rudderless, trying to play out the string of the season before starting the long process of rebuilding the program. Guess: Liberty minus-7.

Big 12

Texas Tech minus-4.5 at Kansas, over/under: 64.5. The Jayhawks’ statistical profile grades out better than the Red Raiders and that’s with the anchor of an anemic early-season offense before coach Les Miles wisely opened things up. Kansas came close to pulling an outright conference upset last week in a 50-48 loss at Texas as 21.5-point underdogs and one is bound to be finished off sooner or later. Lean: Kansas plus-4.5.

Oklahoma State plus-10.5 at Iowa State, over/under: 63.5. Fading Iowa State since Matt Campbell took over has been a recipe for disaster, but this doesn’t look like an advantageous spot for the Cyclones. They’re dealing with a number of defensive issues and playing their fifth straight Big 12 game, against the best offense they’ve seen yet. Guess: Oklahoma State plus-10.5.

Texas minus-1.5 at TCU, over/under: 58.5. From a purely statistical standpoint, it looks like the wrong team is favored here. I’m concerned about Texas’ explosiveness, however, and the potential for a highly-focused effort after barely escaping Kansas last week. Guess: TCU plus-1.5.

Oklahoma minus-23.5 at Kansas State, over/under: 59.5. By advanced statistical measures the Big 12 is much better than perceived this year. By extension that means Oklahoma, which has outscored its four conference opponents by more than 25 points per game on average, is even better than perceived. I’m not lining up against the Sooners any time soon, even with a undeniably inflated spread like this one. Guess: Oklahoma minus-23.5.

Conference USA

Florida International minus-2 at Middle Tennessee, over/under: 58. The Blue Raiders have stayed competitive in a rebuilding years thanks to a consistent coaching advantage with Brent Stockstill. That edge will fade this week against Conference USA’s most proven winner, Butch Davis. Play: Florida International minus-2.

Western Kentucky plus-5.5 at Marshall, over/under: 44.5. For a team that’s struggled against capable defenses — Marshall didn’t gain a first down in the second half of an early-season game at Marshall — this might be a bad matchup. Western Kentucky is in the nation’s top 10 in giving up only 4.2 yards per play. Lean: Western Kentucky plus-5.5.

Southern Miss minus-9 at Rice, over/under: 51. I wanted to bet Rice when this line opened at 13, but it’s moved way too far. The winless Owls are more competent this year — they’ve been unlucky to go 0-3 in games decided by a touchdown or less —but double digits are needed to back them against a team as explosive as the Eagles. Guess: Southern Miss minus-9.

Florida Atlantic minus-14 at Old Dominion, over/under: 50.5. The Monarchs have somehow evaded conversations about the worst teams in the nation, but they deserve a place squarely in the middle of the conversation. They’ve lost six straight with their only win coming by three points over FCS opponent Norfolk State. Guess: Florida Atlantic minus-14.

Louisiana Tech minus-21 at UTEP, over/under: 53. UTEP hung with Louisiana Tech last year, allowing a late touchdown to lose 31-24 as 22-point road underdogs. The Bulldogs have already struggled with a couple teams that are just as bad this year in Rice and Grambling, which they beat by a combined nine points. Guess: UTEP plus-21.

Independents

San Jose State plus-9 at Army, over/under: 53.5. This is an extremely tough trip on San Jose State, which must break from Mountain West Conference play for a rare 9 a.m. body-clock kickoff time. Both teams are 3-4 straight-up but Army has a plus-28 scoring differential to San Jose State’s minus-13 despite facing a more difficult schedule. Play: Army minus-9.

Connecticut minus-10 at Massachusetts, over/under: 62. Last year, UConn sat last in the nation by almost every set of power ratings. This year, the bottom has been reserved for UMass. Both programs are far away from being competitive. Guess: UMass plus-10.

MAC

Ohio plus-3 at Ball State, over/under: 61.5. Must take the points in what looks like a true coin-toss matchup. The Bobcats have underachieved, failing to cover in four straight games, but their roster graded out as tops in the MAC coming into the season. Play: Ohio plus-3.

Miami (Ohio) plus-2.5 at Kent State, over/under: 56. Behind quarterback Dustin Crum and running back Jo-El Shaw, the Zips have one of the most balanced and consistent offenses in the conference. Sean Lewis is additionally one of the most underrated coaches in the nation, adding value with his creativity and decision-making. Lean: Kent State minus-2.5.

Central Michigan plus-2.5 at Buffalo, over/under: 47.5. As has become the norm over the last few years, Buffalo has one of the best defenses in the MAC. That will come as a shock to the Chippewas who have feasted on three terrible defenses during a three-game straight-up and against the spread winning streak. Lean: Buffalo minus-2.5.

Akron plus-23.5 at Northern Illinois, over/under: 44. The Huskies’ two wins this year, one coming against FCS opponent Illinois State, came by a total of 17 points. There’s no way they should be asked to give more than that, even against a team as terrible as Akron. Guess: Akron plus-23.5.

Bowling Green plus-26 at Western Michigan, over/under: 64. Bowling Green has one of the worst rushing defenses in the nation, and Western Michigan has the MAC’s best running back in LeVante Bellamy. The Falcons are still getting a slight power-rating boost from their 20-7 win over Toledo two weeks ago even though it’s clear the Rockets’ injuries have unraveled their team. Guess: Western Michigan minus-26.

Eastern Michigan plus-3.5 at Toledo, over/under: 56.5. It’s the same story as last week in that there’s no clarity whether quarterback Mitchell Guadagni will play Toledo. The Rockets are a trainwreck without Guadagni, making the very prospect of him missing the game reason enough to stay away from them. Guess: Eastern Michigan plus-3.5.

Mountain West

Utah State plus-3.5 at Air Force, over/under: 58.5. Given Air Force’s extra boost for homefield advantage, this spread implies these teams are about even. I’m not so sure about that considering Air Force grades out much higher by many metrics including Football Outsiders’ F/+ ratings, which has the Falcons at No. 37 in the nation and the Aggies No. 63. Play: Air Force minus-3.5.

San Diego State minus-13 at UNLV, over/under: 45. Ranked inside the nation’s top 15 in giving up only 4.5 yards per play, San Diego State has a far better defense than any team UNLV has faced this season. It’s hard to see the Rebels’ turnover-prone offense producing enough points to stay competitive. Lean: San Diego State minus-13.

Colorado State plus-14.5 at Fresno State, over/under: 56.5. Colorado State had already visibly improved in its last three games, and now enjoyed a bye week for more potential development. At more than two touchdowns, it’s worth a leap of faith that coach Mike Bobo used the extra time wisely. Guess: Colorado State plus-14.5.

UNR plus-14 at Wyoming, over/under: 43.5. Wyoming will have a distinct advantage in the trenches, and unlike most of its game, a plodding pace shouldn’t be as much of an issue. UNR plays fast and maximizing possessions plays into the better team, the home team’s advantage. Guess: Wyoming minus-14.

Hawaii minus-9.5 at New Mexico, over/under: 71. Ten is the right number, so I must extract the slight value with the Warriors. Most offshore shops are at double digits, but a handful of local sports books are still at 9.5. Guess: Hawaii minus-9.5.

Pac-12

Washington State plus-14 at Oregon, over/under: 65.5. The Ducks’ defense is deservedly drawing high praise but a glance back at its schedule reveals it hasn’t faced many high-powered offenses. It certainly hasn’t faced any offenses quite like Washington State’s air raid attack. Play: Washington State plus-14.

California plus-21 at Utah, over/under: 36.5. Already anemic enough on offense, Cal will now be playing without injured quarterback Devon Modster. The Golden Bears have been able to out-scheme some opponents but that’s not going to work against Utah’s dynamic rushing duop of quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss. Guess: Utah minus-21.

Arizona plus-1 at Stanford, over/under: 52.5. I’m sick of taking losses backing the Wildcats every week, but bookmakers aren’t leaving much of a choice this week. Take away Stanford’s out-of-nowhere upset win over Washington and it grades out as possibly the worst team in the Pac-12. Guess: Arizona plus-1.

Arizona State minus-4 at UCLA, over/under: 55.5. The Bruins’ biggest weakness is their secondary, but the Sun Devils don’t have the big-play offense to take advantage. UCLA’s offense has shown signs of progress right as Arizona State’s defense has started decline. Guess: UCLA plus-4.

USC minus-13.5 at Colorado, over/under: 60.5. Number looks fair for the lone Friday night contest but the short week may affect the Trojans more than the Buffaloes. Not only do they have to travel to play in elevation, but they remain one of the most beaten-up teams in the nation. Guess: Colorado plus-13.5.

SEC

Auburn plus-10.5 at LSU, over/under: 59.5. Get the book before this line permanently dips under 10. LSU has a transcendent offense with quarterback Joe Burrow and an experienced set of receivers, but the same can be said of Auburn’s defense with linebacker K.J. Britt and an unrelenting front seven. Lean: Auburn plus-10.5.

Missouri minus-10 at Kentucky, over/under: 45.5. No team in the nation has a pair of upset losses more inexplicable than Missouri’s defeats at Wyoming, and now, Vanderbilt. I’m going to bank on last week’s 21-14 setback to the Tigers being an aberration and take the Tigers at a (hopefully unjustified) discount this week. Lean: Missouri minus-10.

Arkansas plus-31.5 at Alabama, over/under: 56. With Mac Jones filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa, expect a more vintage Alabama performance fitting with their teams before the latter arrived. The Crimson Tide were still blowing out opponents back then; they were just slightly less explosive doing so. Lean: Alabama minus-31.5.

Mississippi State plus-11 at Texas A&M, over/under: 50.5. I’m looking to buy on the Aggies the rest of the season, but this spot looks untenable with a few extra points added to the betting line possibly because of all the current turmoil at Mississippi State. Questions loom about Joe Moorhead’s commitment and job security but the players reportedly remain squarely behind the embattled second-year coach. Guess: Mississippi State plus-11.

South Carolina minus-4.5 at Tennessee, over/under: 47.5. Tennessee unsurprisingly took its lumps in a loss at Alabama last week and are left with a long injury list, including to part-time quarterback Brian Maurer. This would be a fair number if the Volunteers were at full strength, but they’re not. Guess: South Carolina minus-4.5.

Sun Belt

Appalachian State minus-26.5 at South Alabama, over/under: 52. Hot take of the week: Appalachian State is the best Group of Five conference team. The Mountaineers aren’t priced like it though, because if they were, they’d be favored by at least 30 against one of the nation’s worst teams. Lean: Appalachian State minus-26.5.

New Mexico State plus-14.5 at Georgia Southern, over/under: 55. Georgia Southern has played teams worse than New Mexico State, South Alabama and Maine, and neither given this many points nor covered the spreads. The Eagles are an auto-fade at this high of a price point. Lean: New Mexico State plus-14.5.

Troy plus-1 at Georgia State, over/under: 67.5. The Panthers have established themselves as one of the most undervalued teams in the nation with three straight outright wins as underdogs. There’s no reason to jump off the Georgia State bandwagon now. Guess: Georgia State minus-1.

Texas State plus-11.5 at Arkansas State, over/under: 58.5. If I didn’t stick to wasting my picks on them as “guesses,” the Bobcats would be the bane of my existence. They show value every week from an analytical standpoint but rarely if ever come through for the cover. Guess: Texas State plus-11.5.

