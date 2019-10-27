Week 8 NFL picks and best bets for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Tony Avelar / AP
Sports bettors are going to have to remind themselves of the old adage that there’s no such thing as bad NFL week when you’re gambling on the games.
The NFL’s week 8 slate puts that belief to the test. The average spread on the 15 games lined in the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook’s Supercontest — including Thursday Night Football when the Vikings gave 16 points ahead of a 19-9 win over the Redskins — is more than a touchdown for the first time this season.
How will the Sun’s handicapping contest navigate the large spreads? Find out below as the annual contests requiring our four sports staffers to make six picks, including a two-point best bet this year, from the Supercontest lines continues.
Case Keefer
Points: 28 (24-18)
Buccaneers plus-2.5 at Titans
Eagles plus-1.5 at Bills
Bengals plus-13 vs. Rams in London
49ers minus-5.5 vs. Panthers
Browns plus-13 at Patriots
Two-point best bet: Broncos plus-5.5 at Colts. The Colts are not a great team. They’re getting by on superior coaching/scheming, but here’s a spot where that edge will seemingly be minimized with the Broncos having extra time to prepare off of a Thursday Night Football game. From a player perspective, these two sides are close to even.
Ray Brewer
Points: 26.5 (21-20-1)
Colts minus-5.5 vs. Broncos
Browns plus-13 at Patriots
Eagles plus-1.5 at Bills
Jets plus-6 at Jaguars
Chiefs plus-4 vs. Packers
Two-point best bet: Panthers plus-5.5 at 49ers. The Panthers are coming off a bye and should be well-rested, whereas the 49ers played a tough game on the east coast last week against Washington. Carolina has the game’s best explosive offensive player in Christian McCaffrey, whereas the 49ers didn’t score a touchdown last week against a suspect Washington defense. Don’t be surprised if the Panthers win straight-up.
Justin Emerson
Points: 26 (20-22)
Bills minus-1.5 vs. Eagles
Jaguars minus-6 vs. Jets
Bengals plus-13 vs. Rams in London
Panthers plus-5.5 at 49ers
Patriots minus-13 vs. Browns
Two-point best bet: Texans minus-6.5 vs. Raiders. I know the Raiders have three wins but I’m not sold on them. People talked about them being able to catch the Chiefs after Mahomes’ injury, but I’m not a believer. Despite laying an egg last week, I am a believer in the Texans, who are the team that could wrestle a first-round bye away from the Chiefs.
Mike Grimala
Points: 19 (15-26-1)
Colts minus-5.5 vs. Broncos
Lions minus-6.5 vs. Giants
Panthers plus-5.5 at 49ers
Patriots minus-13 vs. Browns
Packers minus-4 at Chiefs
Two-point best bet: Dolphins plus-14 at Steelers. Yes, Miami is one of the worst pro football teams that has ever existed, but are they 14 points worse than the Steelers? If Ryan Fitzpatrick starts at quarterback (and plays like the good Ryan Fitzpatrick), I think the Fins will keep it within two scores.
Past Winners: 2012 — Case Keefer; 2013 — Case Keefer, Ray Brewer (tie); 2014 — Case Keefer; 2015 — Case Keefer; 2016 — Ray Brewer; 2017 — Case Keefer, Jesse Granger (tie); 2018 — Case Keefer
