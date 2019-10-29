Vegas Play of the Day: Nationals at Astros

Nick Wass / AP

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Washington Nationals plus-160 at Houston Astros: $500 to win $800

Washington has hit the skids since jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the World Series, as the Nationals have dropped three consecutive home games to allow the Astros to take control of the series as it shifts back to Houston for tonight's Game 6. The Nats' bats have gone ice cold, but there's still hope that the plucky National League upstarts can turn things around, and it comes down to tonight's starting pitcher.

Stephen Strasburg has been dominant in the postseason, allowing just six earned runs in 25.0 innings so far, and Washington has won all four of his playoff starts — including a Game 2 victory in which Strasburg outdueled Justin Verlander. Look for the Nationals to ride Strasburg again tonight; if he keeps Houston off the board long enough for the Washington bats to wake up, this will end up going to a Game 7.

Current Standings: Grimala (8-3, $10,545), Emerson (8-10, $8,490), Brewer (7-9, $7,675), Keefer (13-12-1, $7,645)