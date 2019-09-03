Vegas Play of the Day: Astros at Brewers

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Houston Astros minus-155 at Milwaukee Brewers: $310 to win $200

In case you haven't heard, the Astros have got this baseball thing pretty well figured out. They have the best record in the league, the best rotation in the league, one of the best offenses in the league and are one of the safest bets in the league every night.

That stands even when the value on them isn't great. The Astros are on the road and still cost what a decent-sized favorite at home would. The Brewers aren't exactly cannon fodder either, sitting three games over .500 and within reach of a Wild Card spot.

But don't overthink it. The Astros are tossing one of their three-headed ace monsters with Zack Greinke on the hill with good career numbers at Miller Park dating back to his days with the Brewers.

Oh, and he gets to hit, too. That's always fun.

Current Standings: Grimala (5-1, $11,365), Emerson (4-5, $8,750), Brewer (2-8, $5,575), Keefer (3-6, $5,325),