Vegas Play of the Day: Marshall at Boise State

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Marshall plus-12 at Boise State: $770 to win $700

The only thing that concerns me is the travel.

Otherwise, Marshall is poised to give Boise State all it can handle tonight — and potentially even pull the outright upset at Albertsons Stadium. The Thundering Herd are no joke.

Led by sophomore quarterback Isiah Green, Marshall is explosive on offense with even more upside. The Herd took sharp money all offseason to win the Conference USA, making them the preseason favorite in the futures odds.

And yes, Boise State had an impressive comeback against Florida State last week. But the Broncos also fell into that hole begin with, and that erratic nature might follow them all year.

It goes with starting a freshman quarterback like Hank Bachmeier.

The whirlwind few days that saw the game moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian also may help mitigate Boise State’s home-field advantage. The Broncos have been flying across the country and getting banged up against a good team, while Marshall blew out in Virginia Military in a glorified bye week.

The Thundering Herd should be fresh and ready to give the Broncos all they can handle.

Current Standings: Grimala (6-2, $11,705), Emerson (4-6, $8,440), Brewer (2-8, $5,575), Keefer (3-6, $5,325)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.