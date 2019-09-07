Vegas Play of the Day: LSU at Texas

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Texas plus-6.5 vs. LSU, $770 to win $700: I have Texas reaching the college football playoffs, meaning a straight-up win today against visiting LSU is within reach. Tom Herman has the Longhorns rolling in his third season, especially on offense with quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who passed for 276 yards and four touchdowns last week.

More important, Ehlinger only had five interceptions last season and is very careful with the ball, a must when facing LSU’s tough defense. LSU surrendered less than 100 total yards last week — hence why the Tigers are the betting favorite.

But this is Texas’ game for the taking. Texas beat Georgia in last year’s Sugar Bowl for the program’s first 10-win season in nearly a decade, showing Herman has them on the right track. Beating LSU is the next step.

It’s a good spot to wager on the Longhorns because they are at home (ESPN College GameDay is there), and LSU is overvalued with oddsmakers after a 55-3 win against lowly Georgia Southern last week. LSU is good, just not that good.

Texas has some injuries at running back to overcome, meaning sophomore Keaontay Ingram — a nearly 1,000-yard rusher last season — will get plenty of carries and a chance to shine. Ingram will help Texas control the clock and win the game straight up.

Current Standings: Grimala (6-2, $11,705), Emerson (4-6, $8,440), Keefer (4-6, $6,025), Brewer (2-8, $5,575),

