Vegas Play of the Day: Steelers at Patriots

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Steelers at Patriots Under 49.5 points: $880 to win $800

Two things you’ve surely heard about the Patriots ad nauseum that still bear repeating: Tom Brady is old, and they’re the smartest organization in sports.

The latter has helped hold off the former from ever becoming a major problem. Last year, that meant running the ball more than they ever have before.

There’s no reason to believe New England’s run play percentage won’t continue to increase this season. Look for heavy doses of Sony Michel, and short passes to James White, tonight in the season opener.

That means the clock will be running. That means fewer plays. That means value on the under.

Pittsburgh could also potentially not be as high-flying as it was in the past while making minor tweaks to its offense.

The Steelers and the Patriots may also field two of the best defenses in the league. But that’s not what most people think about it when they think about these two organizations.

That’s helping keep the total inflated and making it worth a bet.

Current Standings: Grimala (6-2, $11,705), Emerson (4-6, $8,440), Keefer (4-6, $6,025), Brewer (2-8, $5,575)

