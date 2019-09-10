Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Deryk Engelland’s upcoming season

Vegas Golden Podcast A player a day: Deryk Engelland Justin Emerson and Case Keefer continue their preseason series looking at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster with one of the most beloved players on the roster, veteran defenseman Deryk Engelland.

Welcome to the new "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on Deryk Engelland. The Golden Knights’ unofficial captain will be a legend in Vegas forever, but his time on the ice may be nearing its close. He’s 37 and signed for one more season, so what can the team expect from him?

