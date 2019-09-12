Vegas Play of the Day: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Carolina Panthers minus-7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $440 to win $400

The short week is always a wild card when it comes to betting on Thursday night. Typically the players are still recovering from their game four days ago and the games are often lower-quality.

So betting the home team that didn't have to travel is a safer bet. Especially when that home team is a better team.

Granted, getting from Tampa to Charlotte isn't exactly a cross-country flight, but the team coming in from Tampa is the one that got outscored 25-10 to the 49ers on Sunday, and while the Panthers also lost at home, they fought to the end with the defending NFC champs.

Christian McCaffrey looked last week exactly how he's supposed to look, powering a Carolina offense that can be deadly as the season goes on. No one on the Bucs looked all that good, and when your quarterback throws for 194 yards with three picks, it doesn't inspire a lot of confidence.

Take the Panthers and feel good about it.

Current Standings: Grimala (6-2, $11,705), Emerson (4-6, $8,440), Keefer (5-7, $5,945), Brewer (2-8, $5,575)