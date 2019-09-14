Vegas Play of the Day: UNLV at Northwestern

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

UNLV plus-19 at Northwestern, $990 to win 900: Yes, the UNLV football team was awful last week in being blown out at home by Arkansas State. Yes, the Rebels’ starting quarterback only passed for 42 yards. And, yes, this wager’s amount is the maximum allowed in the contest. I’m very confident in the scarlet and gray.

If we have learned anything over the last five years it’s that the Tony Sanchez-led Rebels are widely inconsistent. Games they should win, often result in a loss. Games we expect them to struggle in, they somehow win. Remember last year at San Diego State? Right when the Rebels were counted on, they pulled off the upset.

Northwestern’s offense scored just seven points two weeks ago in its initial game of the season. That was against Stanford, a middle-of-the-pack squad from the Pac-12 Conference. Last week, Stanford yielded 45 points to USC, and a true freshman quarterback seeing his first college action. UNLV, especially with Charles Williams — one of the nation’s top-5 rushers in average — seeing plenty of work.

More important, the Northwestern offense isn’t designed for quick scores. They’ll burn the clock with long scoring drives, which will allow UNLV to be within striking distance late in the game.

Current Standings: Grimala (6-2, $11,705), Emerson (4-6, $8,440), Keefer (5-6, $6,825), Brewer (2-8, $5,575)