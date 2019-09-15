Vegas Play of the Day: Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions moneyline plus-110 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: $900 to win $990

Oftentimes, my favorite bet on the board will change in between Wednesday when I write my weekly NFL picks column and Sunday morning. It hasn’t this week.

This only thing that’s changed from the column is how I’d like to play it here. Bet the Lions on the moneyline.

Yes, the payout isn’t as good as it was earlier in the week but it still offers value. Detroit should be a favorite at home against Los Angeles.

The market hasn’t adjusted enough to account for the Chargers’ injuries. They are wrecked up and down the roster with valuable tight end target Hunter Henry the latest to join the injury list.

They’re lucky to be 1-0 in the first place as it took overtime to edge the Colts 30-24 last week. The consensus is that the Colts will still be competitive without Andrew Luck but that’s far from a guarantee.

They could also be one of the worst teams in the league, which would mean the Chargers’ value is out of whack after the win. Basically, there’s a lot of uncertainty around Los Angeles right now. It wouldn’t be wise to lay points on the road with the Chargers facing a competent team.

Current Standings: Grimala (6-2, $11,505), Emerson (4-7, $7,800), Keefer (5-7, $5,945), Brewer (2-8, $5,575)

