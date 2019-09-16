Vegas Play of the Day: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

Ron Schwane / AP

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Detroit Lions moneyline plus-110 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: $900 to win $990

I'm trying not to overreact to Cleveland's Week 1 no-show, but I can't ignore the fact that the new-look Browns looked as bad as ever. So even though the Jets also stumbled in Week 1, blowing a 16-0 fourth-quarter lead in a home loss to Buffalo, I just can't pull the trigger on the Browns laying 6.5 points in a road primetime game.

The Jets will be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who has a lot of potential, but on a game-by-game basis it shouldn't be much of a step down from Darnold to experienced backup Trevor Siemian. My biggest concern is Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, who is as likely to limp off the field after four carries as he is to put the team on his back with a 180-yard performance.

The spread is too big, and the Jets have home-field advantage. That's why I'm backing them over the possibly overhyped Browns.

Current Standings: Grimala (6-2, $11,505), Emerson (4-7, $7,800), Keefer (6-7, $6,935), Brewer (3-8, $6,475)