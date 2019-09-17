Vegas Play of the Day: Mystics vs. Aces

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Washington Mystics minus-10 vs. Las Vegas Aces: $440 to win $400

I want to get behind the home team. I want to see the Aces make a run and see a WNBA Finals game at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Watching a city get behind a championship sports team is one of the coolest things on Earth.

But the Mystics are just too good. They have the probably league MVP in Elena Delle Donne and a 2-1 regular season record against Las Vegas with a plus-48 point differential.

Plus, Washington will be rested. The Aces needed an emotional, come-from-behind victory on Sunday, only to hop on a plane and cross three time zones to play the best team in the league. How often does a team fall flat after a draining game like that? Las Vegas may not get swept, but Washington will win big tonight.

Current Standings: Grimala (6-3, $10,845), Emerson (4-7, $7,800), Keefer (6-7, $6,935), Brewer (3-8, $6,475)