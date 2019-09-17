Las Vegas Sun

September 17, 2019

Currently: 83° — Complete forecast

Vegas Play of the Day: Mystics vs. Aces

By (contact)

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Washington Mystics minus-10 vs. Las Vegas Aces: $440 to win $400

I want to get behind the home team. I want to see the Aces make a run and see a WNBA Finals game at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Watching a city get behind a championship sports team is one of the coolest things on Earth.

But the Mystics are just too good. They have the probably league MVP in Elena Delle Donne and a 2-1 regular season record against Las Vegas with a plus-48 point differential.

Plus, Washington will be rested. The Aces needed an emotional, come-from-behind victory on Sunday, only to hop on a plane and cross three time zones to play the best team in the league. How often does a team fall flat after a draining game like that? Las Vegas may not get swept, but Washington will win big tonight.

Current Standings: Grimala (6-3, $10,845), Emerson (4-7, $7,800), Keefer (6-7, $6,935), Brewer (3-8, $6,475)