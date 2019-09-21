Vegas Play of the Day: Notre Dame at Georgia

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Notre Dame plus-14 at Georgia, $660 to win $600: This game should resemble the 2017 Georgia-Notre Dame contest — a defensive struggle decided by one point — and not a two-touchdown or more win by Georgia. Notre Dame, a team with talent on both sides of the field, is getting little respect with oddsmakers, who always overvalue teams like Georgia from the Southeastern Conference.

After being blown out in last season’s college football playoff, this is the one game Notre Dame has to prove itself worthy to get invited back. Expect the Irish to play as if their season were on the line.

Neither team has been tested in the first month of the season, meaning stats aren’t the best tool for making a decision at the betting window. Still, you have to be impressed with Notre Dame, which is averaging 50.5 points per game and only surrendering 15 points per game. It’s also a top-20 passing team with 320 passing yards per game.

Yes, Georgia is better. And, yes, Georgia could very well be in contention for the national championship. But, by no means is Georgia two touchdowns better than Notre Dame.

Current Standings: Grimala (6-3, $10,845), Emerson (4-8, $7,360), Keefer (6-8, $6,605), Brewer (3-8, $6,275)

