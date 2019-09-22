Vegas Play of the Day: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

Ron Schwane / AP

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Cleveland Browns plus-3.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams: $990 to win $900

I’m going to repeat and overexpose myself on this game, but I don’t see any other option on the board with this much value. I’ve already used the Browns as my best bet in the contest and led with them in my weekly picks column, but here goes more.

I think this line is off. I made it Cleveland minus-1. Getting 4.5 points of value in the NFL is practically impossible, especially this season. This is the biggest difference I’ve seen in a line and my personal numbers, assuming the spread stays over a field goal.

Los Angeles couldn’t be a more unimpressive 2-0, as it barely edged a Carolina team with an injured Cam Newton and then struggled against a New Orleans team that lost Drew Brees in the first half. Now the Rams have to fly across the country for the second time this season to take on one of the more talented rosters in the NFL.

Yes, the Browns got embarrassed in week 1 to the Titans but that doesn’t change that they’ve assembled a team heavy on top-end talent. They may not be the Super Bowl shoe-in preseason hype made them seem but they’re also not a walkover and having them as more than a field goal underdog at home implies they’re a walkover.

Current Standings: Grimala (6-3, $10,645), Emerson (4-8, $7,360), Keefer (6-8, $6,605), Brewer (3-8, $6,275)

