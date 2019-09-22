Week 3 NFL picks and best bets for the Sun’s handicapping contest

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Only one competitor in the Sun’s NFL handicapping contest stands 2-0 on best bets through two weeks.
To keep the perfect streak alive, he’ll need the Seahawks to defend their home field as 4-point favorites against the Drew Brees-less Saints this afternoon. Seattle is one of the most popular picks this week in the contest, which requires six selections a week from the Westgate Supercontest lines.
Like the Seahawks, the Chargers and Falcons also drew picks from two of the four competing sports writers as a 3-point favorite over the Texans and 1.5-point underdog over the Colts, respectively.
Read below for all of our week 3 NFL picks.
Case Keefer
Points: 8 (7-5)
Broncos plus-7.5 at Packers
Vikings minus-8.5 vs. Raiders
Panthers plus-3 at Cardinals
Chargers minus-3 vs. Texans
Steelers plus-6.5 at 49ers
Two-point best bet: Browns plus-3 vs. Rams. The last two weeks, I’ve gone with a good number as my best bet. This week, I’m doing the opposite — at least by the market’s consensus opinion. Cleveland is now a 3.5-point underdog so I’m not getting an extra half-point, but I just don’t see it. The Rams might be the most overvalued team in the NFL right now; they don’t deserve to lay this many points to a team as talented as the Browns on the road.
Justin Emerson
Points: 8 (6-6)
Chiefs minus-6.5 vs. Ravens
Falcons plus-1.5 at Colts
Chargers minus-3 vs. Texans
Dolphins plus-21.5 at Cowboys
Cardinals minus-3 vs. Panthers
Two-point best bet: Seahawks minus-4 vs. Saints. The Seahawks overcame a Week 1 hiccup against Cincinnati at home to nearly reverse-cover the Steelers as road dogs last week. The Saints don’t do well on the west coast, and they’ll be doing it this time without Drew Brees.
Ray Brewer
Points: 6 (5-7)
Packers minus-7.5 vs. Broncos
Falcons plus-1.5 at Colts
Raiders plus-8.5 at Vikings
Giants plus-6.5 at Buccaneers
Redskins plus-4 vs. Bears
Two-point best bet: Rams minus-3 at Browns. The Browns, on a short week after playing on Monday Night Football, simply don’t have the offensive weapons to match the Rams. Baker Mayfield is an interception waiting to happen. Last week, he completed just 54 percent of his passes, and minus a long catch-and-run from Odell Beckham Jr., struggles throwing the ball down field.
Mike Grimala
Points: 5 (4-8)
Falcons plus-1.5 at Colts
Ravens plus-6.5 at Chiefs
Patriots minus-22.5 vs. Jets
Seahawks minus-4 vs. Saints
49ers minus-6.5 vs. Steelers
Two-point best bet: Packers minus-7.5 vs. Broncos. The Packers’ offense isn’t quite operating at 100 percent yet, but we saw more flashes in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Broncos look dead on arrival. A good game from Aaron Rodgers should cement a Green Bay cover.
Past Winners: 2012 — Case Keefer; 2013 — Case Keefer, Ray Brewer (tie); 2014 — Case Keefer; 2015 — Case Keefer; 2016 — Ray Brewer; 2017 — Case Keefer, Jesse Granger (tie); 2018 — Case Keefer
