Vegas Play of the Day: Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Chicago at Washington under 41 points: $440 to win $400

I normally have a rule. I hate betting the under. Rooting against points is no way to live life, but I like money more.

The total tonight is quite low, but still probably too high. This is a Bears team with a terrific defense, bad offense and a Washington team that...exists. The Bears have somehow managed only 19 points for while holding the Packers and Broncos to 24 points. Washington has allowed a bunch of points this year, and hasn’t been terrible at scoring them, but hasn’t faced a defense like Chicago’s.

Points will be at a premium tonight. If you don’t think so, just ask yourself this question: How much do you trust Case Keenum and Mitchell Trubisky to each score 20?

Current Standings: Grimala (6-3, $10,645), Emerson (4-8, $7,360), Brewer (3-8, $6,275), Keefer (6-9, $5,615)