Vegas Play of the Day: Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 | 1:23 p.m.
The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.
Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.
Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.
Chicago at Washington under 41 points: $440 to win $400
I normally have a rule. I hate betting the under. Rooting against points is no way to live life, but I like money more.
The total tonight is quite low, but still probably too high. This is a Bears team with a terrific defense, bad offense and a Washington team that...exists. The Bears have somehow managed only 19 points for while holding the Packers and Broncos to 24 points. Washington has allowed a bunch of points this year, and hasn’t been terrible at scoring them, but hasn’t faced a defense like Chicago’s.
Points will be at a premium tonight. If you don’t think so, just ask yourself this question: How much do you trust Case Keenum and Mitchell Trubisky to each score 20?
Current Standings: Grimala (6-3, $10,645), Emerson (4-8, $7,360), Brewer (3-8, $6,275), Keefer (6-9, $5,615)