Vegas pick’em: NFL Week 4 winners against the spread

Betting on the NFL often boils down to bucking the narratives.

Value can be created when a flawed idea invades the market and alters lines outside the range of where data places them. But sometimes the narrative is right.

The narrative out of Week 3’s Sunday Night Football game was right. The derision reserved for Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens after his team’s 20-13 loss to the Rams as closing 4.5-point underdogs was right. Kitchens let a win against a Super Bowl contender slip through his hands with poor decision-making and play-calling, all the way up to the final seconds when Los Angeles stopped Cleveland on four straight plays from the 4-yard line.

In the hands of a more competent coach, Cleveland likely at least has a chance to win in overtime. Anyone who had the Browns, myself included, wishes that were the case.

Kitchens’ struggles cut into an otherwise strong week for the NFL picks column, as I went 11-5 against the spread handicapping every game but 0-2 on plays. That brings the season record to 31-16-1 — 6-4-1 on plays, 10-7 on leans and 15-5 on guesses.

I’m out for a fourth straight winning week to start the season and will do my best to avoid the suspect coaches.

Read below for picks on every game separated as always into three confidence categories. Lines are the best currently available in Las Vegas on the chosen sides.

Plays (6-4-1)

Philadelphia Eagles plus-4.5 at Green Bay Packers Speaking of ‘capping the coaches, the week starts with a golden opportunity. Despite starting 3-0, Green Bay’s offense is 28th in the league as coach Matt LaFleur visibly struggles to build a rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. First-year coaches are always at a disadvantage in their first short week and it might be more pronounced with LaFleur against Philadelphia’s Doug Pederson, who consistently makes more positive-expectation decisions than his counterparts.

Oakland Raiders plus-7 at Indianapolis Colts Well, it was only a matter of time before I contradicted myself. Betting against Frank Reich is not a good idea, but the aggressive, forward-thinking Indianapolis coach has almost been too good. His aptitude has helped throw the Colts’ power rating out of sync as they’re an average-at-best side without Andrew Luck and not a fringe contender as they’re now being priced.

Washington Redskins plus-3 at New York Giants I refuse to give into the Daniel Jones hype just yet after he threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-31 win over the Buccaneers. It was just one game and Washington rates higher than New York in almost all efficiency metrics — including both Football Outsiders’ DVOA and DAVE.

Tennessee Titans plus-4 at Atlanta Falcons Don’t overreact to the Titans’ terrible offensive showing in a 20-7 Thursday Night Football loss at Jacksonville as 1.5-point favorites. With extra time to prepare and going up against a banged-up Atlanta defense, Tennessee should move the ball much easier this week.

Leans (10-7)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers plus-10 at Los Angeles Rams Between the coaching meltdown and a 3-point Week 1 win at Carolina where it was outgained by nearly a yard per play, Los Angeles is highly fortunate to still be undefeated. The Rams shouldn’t lay double digits to any team right now.

Chicago Bears minus-2 vs. Minnesota Vikings This is where Minnesota’s archaic offensive strategy could catch up to it and backfire. Running on 61 percent of plays, as the Vikings have done this year, isn’t going to work against Chicago’s stout front seven.

New England Patriots minus-7 at Buffalo Bills Push the line above a touchdown and this becomes much tougher to call with the Bills likely being the right side. The market will probably get there by kickoff, so it’s wise to grab a rare discounted price on the Patriots while it’s available.

Carolina Panthers plus-4.5 at Houston Texans Even if you think backup quarterback Kyle Allen’s 261-yard, 4-touchdown game at Arizona was a mirage — and I’m not sure I do — Carolina has advantages at most positions on the field. The Panthers are plus-1.4 net yards per play on the season, while the Texans are minus-0.1.

Guesses (15-5)

New Orleans Saints plus-3 vs. Dallas Cowboys Picking off a good number that may disappear as MGM and Coasts are the only sports books offering the full field goal with the home team. The Saints have only been this big of an underdog at the Superdome once in the last four seasons — a 36-20 loss to the Patriots in Week 2 of the 2017 season.

Cleveland Browns plus-7 at Baltimore Ravens I might be repeating past mistakes by once again counting on Kitchens against a far superior in coach in John Harbaugh, but this line has climbed entirely too high. On the lookahead spread, the Ravens were only 3.5-point favorites.

Denver Broncos minus-3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars This spread may appear fair on the surface with Jacksonville and Denver looking pretty evenly matched. The Broncos, however, have one of the best home-field advantages in sports with the elevation of Mile High that hasn’t been fully reflected in the lines of each of their first two home games.

Arizona Cardinals plus-5.5 vs. Seattle Seahawks If the spread looks right —and this spread looks right — I don’t like picking road favorites in divisional games. Seattle’s offense has produced at a decent clip — 5.9 yards per play — but could be much better if not for questionable play calling from offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Detroit Lions plus-7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs Detroit’s defense might be undervalued as the Lions have held their own against a tough slate of opposing offenses, ranking 10th in the league by DVOA against both the pass and run. The Chiefs might be the pick at minus-6, but there’s slight value on the Lions at the few sports books stubbornly clinging to 7.

Cincinnati Bengals plus-4 at Pittsburgh Steelers It’s never fun to sit out of Monday Night Football, but this is one primetime matchup that promotes far too much variance. It’s hard to get a concrete read on either the Steelers or the Bengals given their injuries and early-season swings from competitive to abysmal, oftentimes in the same game.

Miami Dolphins plus-16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers It’s one thing when the best team in the NFL and defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are laying more than two touchdowns on the road to the Dolphins. It’s another when it’s the middling-because-of-injury Chargers saddled with a similar big spread.

