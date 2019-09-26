Vegas Play of the Day: Navy at Memphis

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Memphis minus-10.5 vs. Navy: $550 to win $500

Much like last Thursday’s game — which resulted in the bad beat of the year — here’s one I don’t really like but will bet to maintain my promise of picking every college football game this season. I would actually be interested in betting this one if the Tigers fell another half-point to minus-10.

The Tigers are one of my favorite teams in college football this year, especially among the Group of Five conferences, and I think they’ve been undervalued.

They covered relatively easily in each of their FBS games, against Ole Miss and South Alabama, behind big offensive performances. They’re loaded with explosive playmakers, even after losing leading running back Patrick Taylor to injury.

Thing is, their defense is just as strong. Both Ole Miss and South Alabama have been more efficient offensively in games against opponents other than Memphis.

Memphis has a gigantic talent advantage, but that doesn’t always matter against Navy. The Midshipmen frustrate opponents with their triple-option and are consistently one of the best coached teams in the nation.

They’ve regularly caught the Tigers, getting a win in the series in three of the last four years and covering in all those matchups. That’s what gives me some pause, but I ultimately can’t get off of Memphis.

This year’s Tigers are just too strong.

Current Standings: Grimala (6-3, $10,245), Emerson (4-9, $6,920), Brewer (4-8, $6,875), Keefer (6-9, $5,615)

