Vegas Play of the Day: Browns at Ravens

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Browns at Ravens, Total Over 45, $660 to win $600: With second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the way, the Ravens are averaging 37 points per game. Its running game ranks No. 1 in the league at 217 yards per game. The Ravens are a legit offensive team, which is great for bettors with action on the total over.

The Ravens should be able to score at will against the Browns, potentially posting more than 30 points to turn this game into a high-scoring affair because Cleveland will have to score with Baltimore to keep the game close.

I'm still not sold on Cleveland being a quality team, as its second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield has struggled passing the ball down the field. The Browns only score 16.3 points per game. But Cleveland has many offensive weapons and eventually will find its stride. That outburst could come against the Ravens.

Current Standings: Grimala (6-3, $10,245), Emerson (4-9, $6,920), Brewer (4-8, $6,875), Keefer (7-9-1, $6,115)

