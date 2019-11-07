Pick the savings account that works for you

Powered by America First Credit Union

Choosing the right place to stash your cash is important. “One of the building blocks of a solid financial foundation is savings,” said SOURCE at America First Credit Union. There are multiple types of savings accounts to consider, so when settling on an account, consider the nature of your savings, your overall savings goals and how often you intend to access the funds.

“Short term” savings accounts

Basic savings account

Basic or traditional savings accounts are one of the most simple and common types of accounts offered by credit unions and banks. Just about anyone can open a basic savings account and the funds are insured up to $250,000. There may be fees and restrictions associated with this type of account, such as a minimum balance requirement or service fees. “Traditional savings accounts are likely what someone imagines when they think of saving. Though interest rates will typically be lower with this type of account versus other options, it’s a great place to start,” SOURCE said. You can withdraw money up to six times a month per federal regulation and can typically add to the account as often as you want.

Money market savings account

A mmoney market savings account is a type of mutual fund that invests in low-risk securities and tends to offer slightly higher interest rates than basic accounts. “With a money market account, you can earn higher dividends than a traditional savings account while still retaining quick access to your funds. The more you deposit, the more your dividend rate goes up,” SOURCE said. These accounts typically require a slightly higher minimum balance. Both basic savings accounts and money market accounts are good for short-term goals and emergency funds.

Dedicated saving accounts

Some financial institutions offer dedicated savings account programs to help save for specific goals, such as a wedding or family vacation. Typically, you’ll be able to set the contribution amounts and term limits to help maximize your savings potential. “With a dedicated savings account, you set up a transfer amount and the money is automatically set aside each month in a separate account for the term you specify,” SOURCE said. “Your dividends can go directly to checking, money market, share savings—or you can roll them back into the certificate and enjoy the benefits of compound interest.”

“Long(er) term” savings accounts

Retirement accounts

There are many different ways to prepare for retirement or other long-term savings goals with tax-advantaged accounts, including 401(k) retirement plans, traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs. These accounts tend to have the highest interest rates and the longest terms before you’re able to access the funds. “The sooner you start saving for retirement, the better, even if your starting contribution is lower than you’d like. As long as you don’t touch it, that money will continue to grow over the course of your lifetime,” SOURCE said. Retirement savings accounts have many different regulations and requirements, so do your research to find the best saving method for you.

Certificates of deposit (CDs)

For longer-term savings goals, CDs can help grow your money over an extended period of time. CDs typically offer higher interest rates but have a designated amount of time you have to wait before accessing the funds. This can be anywhere from a few months to years, and the interest rate will be higher the longer the term and deposit amount. Similar to other savings accounts that require specific terms, there are penalties if you need to withdraw money before the term limit. The limit for CD terms typically does not exceed five years, so this type of account tends to be ideal for people saving for a home or other large investments.