Planning the perfect Aviators game day

Since the opening of the Las Vegas Ballpark this spring, Aviators games have become one of the most popular sports destinations in the Valley. According to the team, they draw an average of almost 9,000 fans per game, the best attendance numbers among all 3- Triple-A franchises across the country.

Not only are fans drawn to the new stadium and the rebranded team, but the Summerlin location allows for an entire day of activity options leading up to the game when you factor in Red Rock Resort across the street. “You will definitely be amongst Aviators fans while visiting Red Rock, and those numbers continue to grow along with the Aviator fan base,” said Kimberly Joslin, vice president of marketing at the resort. “It is exciting to see more and more guests supporting our home team.”

As summer kicks off, here is a guide to creating the perfect Aviators game day.

If you’re going on a date …

Go on a Thursday for $2 beer night and a low-key, high-vibe date spot. To up the romance factor, there are a few games this summer that have post-game fireworks.

Before/after the game: Grab dinner before the game at Blue Ribbon Sushi or Hearthstone, which are both great for date nights. For additional drink specials after the game, hit the Race & Sports Bar, Rocks Lounge or the Bowling bar at Red Rock Resort. All offer $3 Coors Light and $5 shot specials on home game days. And if the Aviators turn a double play, plan a second date at the buffet. Visit any Station, Fiesta or Palms buffet for a 2-for-1 offer during any meal the day after a home game defensive double play, Joslin said.

If you’re going with kids…

An Aviators game can be an ideal family outing with an array of family-friendly promotions scheduled throughout the summer. If you’re taking younger kids, day games may be a safer bet, but keep an eye out for Sunday Family Nights as well. Dogs are welcome on the berm on Wag Your Tail Wednesdays. You’ll need to get a berm ticket for your pup, but all proceeds are donated to the Animal Foundation.

Before/after the game: Hop across the street to the Grand Cafe at Red Rock Resort, where you can get Aviators-themed sundaes in collector helmets for $1.99 on any home date. From there, cool off after an afternoon game at the resort’s pool or treat the kids to a few rounds of bowling.

If you’re going with a group…

Where most professional sporting events aren’t ideal for larger groups, Triple-A baseball is an exception. Grab as many seats as you need on the bleachers or the berm (be sure to bring blankets!), and enjoy the game. If you really want to go all out, there’s a pool and cabanas beyond the center-field fence that can hold up to 50 people with a per-game cost of $2,000.

Before/after the game: Rally the troops for bingo. Every Tuesday, anyone wearing Aviators gear will receive five free small rainbows with a purchase of BINGO [electronic menu] at any Station property. “Also make sure to check out Rock Shot Bingo on the last Thursday of each month. June 27 is Aviators themed, and winners will take home game tickets, official Aviators gear and more,” Joslin said.

Parking

There’s stadium parking right next to the ballpark, and Red Rock Resort offers free parking as well.

Get free merch

“For new Boarding Pass members, bring in your ticket to the Red Rock Rewards Center to receive an Aviators hat and T-shirt combo when you sign up,” Joslin said.

Upcoming home games and promotions

• June 20 vs. Sacramento River Cats: $2 beer night

• June 21 vs. Sacramento River Cats: Post-game firework show

• June 22 vs. Sacramento River Cats: Finn the Bat Dog Bobblehead Night (first 2,500 fans)

• June 23 vs. Sacramento River Cats: Sunday Family Day (day game)

• June 24 vs. Sacramento River Cats: Pride Night

• June 29 vs. Reno Aces: Aviators jersey (first 2,500 fans)

• June 30 vs. Reno Aces: Sunday Family Night