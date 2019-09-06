Planning the perfect date at Palace Station

In Las Vegas, where there are seemingly unlimited entertainment and dining options, planning the perfect date can feel like an undertaking. If you’re strategic, you can make the task simple by choosing a casino property for an entire evening of activities. Palace Station’s recently completed, large-scale renovations and can’t-miss restaurants make it an excellent option for a one-stop romantic evening, offering up these date-worthy sites.

The Charcoal Room

Palace Station’s resident steakhouse, the Charcoal Room is upscale and romantic—perfect for a date you’re looking to impress. Start with martinis and shrimp cocktail before exploring an extensive wine selection to pair with dinner.

Weekday happy hour from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and a late night happy hour from 9-10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. Weekend happy hour, Friday through Saturday, 10-11 p.m.

Boathouse Asian Eatery

Hailing from Northern California and specializing in an array of Japanese, East Asian and traditional Chinese food, Boathouse’s signature menu is sure to amaze. Between upscale and casual, this is a great spot for a first date, with its smaller portions meant for sharing. Try the black bean basil clams, shaking beef, and salt-and-cracked-pepper crab. They also offer Japanese whisky and sake flights.

Happy hour daily, 4-7 p.m.

b.B.d.’s

Specializing in scratch-made comfort food and all the beer you can imagine, b.B.d.’s (Beers, Burgers, Desserts) is the spot to take someone you’ve been dating awhile — or, at least someone who won’t mind if you fill up on garbage fries or b.B.d.’s signature wings. With 26 rotating drafts—many of which are hard to find or are limited releases—and a vast menu of mouthwatering burgers, sandwiches, steaks and more, b.B.d.’s is the casual date of your culinary dreams.

Pro tip: Don’t skip dessert. Happy hour, every day, 4:30-6 p.m. and 9-10 p.m.

Oyster Bar

A classic gem and mainstay in Station Casinos, Oyster Bar is never a bad idea. Brave the line for oysters on the half shell and seafood pan roasts. This is also a great late-night date spot; it’s open 24/7.

Little Tony’s

One of the latest pizzerias from famed chef Tony Gemignani boasts many of the same pies we know and love from Pizza Rock. With hockey season on the horizon, Little Tony’s also has grab-and-go and pizza by-the-slice options on game days. Take your date beforehand and enjoy the game over pizza and beer.

Salud!

Palace’s newest addition, Salud specializes in street tacos and fast, casual Mexican food. Ideal for grabbing a quick bite before a movie, you can’t go wrong with any of the tacos. Salud fries are a fan favorite, and the churros and ice cream dessert is best when shared. It also has breakfast burritos and tacos.

Cinebarre

Cinebarre’s nine-screen theater is practically made for dating: Full menu, full bar and fully reclining seats. The luxury theater allows movie-goers to quietly order during the movie and enjoy a wide range of dining options. It also offers boozy milkshakes, and movie tickets are $9 all day, everyday.

Make it a staycation

The ultimate date never ends. Treat your sweetie to a weekend staycation. Order room service, catch a movie and take advantage of late-night oysters sans the line at Oyster Bar.

Bingo After Dark

Vegas may be one of the few places in the country where bingo is a viable date activity. Check out Palace’s Bingo After Dark on the last Sunday of each month at 9 p.m. There’s a live DJ, specialty cocktails and an assortment of beers. Don’t forget your dauber!