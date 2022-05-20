Best Nevada road trips for your Zodiac sign

Is a Nevada road trip in the stars for you? Whether you’re a daily horoscope reader or a total skeptic, we’ve got you covered.

Here, we’ve matched astrological traits with Nevada’s 10 road trips. Whatever way the cosmos may lead you, all signs point to a stellar jaunt in the Road Trip Capital of the U.S.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Extraterrestrial Highway

Is the Extraterrestrial Highway road trip the oddest trip of the bunch? It could be. Did we save it for our most eccentric, fun-loving sign? Definitely. Get weird with it on this spaced-out route to ET-themed attractions, ultra-kitsch shops and a bar where you can clink Alien Beers with die-hard UFOlogists. This offbeat trip will arm you with great stories for years to come. Consider venturing to Tonopah’s Haunted Clown Motel—it’s the stuff of Aquarian dreams and maybe a few nightmares.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Free-Range Art Highway

Go with the flow on this funky adventure, Pisces, where you’ll experience some of the wildest art in the state. This trip begins in Las Vegas and ends in Reno, both of which have bustling, colorful art districts and music scenes with lots of stops along the way. Cruise through an avant-garde ghost town sculpture garden, a “gallery” of art-ified old cars, gem-packed rock shops to stir your inner mystic, and a historic, mining-era hotel.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Great Basin Highway

Always on the go, we’re sending Aries up the Great Basin Highway. Even if you partied hard in Las Vegas last night, you’ll be up-and-at-’em early and ready for your next adventure. Head straight to Valley of Fire, aka bighorn turf, to commune with your fellow rams. From there, take US-93 toward Great Basin. Hit up a ghost town on the way, grab some enviable photo ops and enjoy the ride. Aries love to be ahead of the game, making this the perfect roadie: You may be among the first of your friends to visit Great Basin National Park, one of the nation’s least visited national parks.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Neon to Nature

This road trip offers the natural beauty and comforting luxury that a Taurus craves in just three days. Cruise the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive before settling in for a fine dining experience, possibly even a staycation, at a Las Vegas resort. On day two, explore the petroglyph-lined trails at Valley of Fire before hitting the spa or golf course in Mesquite. The last leg of this trip takes you on a guided kayak tour of the Colorado River. We recommend capping off the trip with a champagne toast and a bubble bath—you deserve it, Taurus.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Loneliest Road in America

Gemini loves to learn and experience new things, and this road trip offers a history-rich route full of museums, shops, parks and funky hotels. Don’t let this road trip’s name fool you—it’s not all lonely. When you’re feeling your inner social butterfly, there are tons of fun bars and cafés where you can gab with the locals. When you’re ready to retreat inward and reflect, there are miles of empty road with beautiful scenery to enjoy all on your own. You won’t want to miss Renaissance Village and the Mural Walk in Ely. These colorful, open-air locations will speak to Gemini’s sensibilities.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Lake Tahoe Loop

Water-loving, summer-baby Cancer, this road trip might as well be custom made for you. Imagine floating down the Truckee River, dipping into crystal-clear Lake Tahoe, and soaking at one of three historic hot spring resorts. You can do all this and more while cruising the Lake Tahoe Loop this summer. Plus, you’ll be able to fuel your inner foodie with Reno’s hip dining scene, Lake Tahoe’s fancy fare and Gardnerville’s J.T. Basque dinner house. This road trip has five legs over the course of 145 miles, so go at the chill pace that feels right to you.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Lake Tahoe Loop

Leo, you might be sharing this road trip with Cancer, but it’s just because you deserve the best — and there’s no better than Tahoe in the summertime. This trip is as extra as it gets, just like you. Steal the spotlight at Reno’s dance clubs and live music bars, enjoy sunning on Lake Tahoe’s sandy beaches, party hard at Virginia City’s raucous and eccentric events. And don’t forget to treat yourself at Tahoe’s waterfront resorts and Reno’s unique boutiques. Bonus points if you time your trip with the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, which brings a level of drama and pageantry that’s only rivaled by your own.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Death Valley Rally

This itinerary is easy to plan and action-packed, speaking to Virgo’s passion for variety and structure. Start at Death Valley National Park’s mesmerizing desertscapes and move through the trip’s pine-forested mountains, funky bars, elegant wineries, and historic ghost towns before landing back in Las Vegas. This itinerary offers the peaceful nature that an earth-sign craves, without taking you too far away from the action. And yes, there are plenty of Instagrammable spots on this trip, so you can document every moment.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Neon to Nature

With so many dreamy road trips, how is a Libra to choose just one? Our advice is to hit the road on the Neon to Nature trip—an adventure that does it all with three unique loops from Las Vegas. Tap into your inner yogi with a guided class beneath Spring Mountain Ranch’s red sandstone cliffs, take in the vibrant colors of Valley of Fire, head up to Hoover Dam to appreciate its grandeur (and impressive symmetry), and finish it off at one of DTLV’s hip and happening restaurants.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Burner Byway

The Black Rock Desert offers the transformative experiences that speak to Scorpio’s unique, shadowy needs, and the Burner Byway road trip will take you there. You’ll quickly see why 70,000 people flock to the Black Rock Desert for Burning Man, but the real magic happens when you have the playa all to yourself. En route, stop at Pyramid Lake or the natural hot springs in the wilderness to soothe the water sign in you. And we recommend staying the night to marvel at some of the darkest skies on Earth—you might even spot your own constellation up there.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Rubies Route

How to satisfy Sag’s undying need for adventure? We wouldn’t dare tell you what to do, but might we suggest the Rubies Route? This trip is the ultimate freedom-flexing foray into Nevada’s majestic wilderness. Ditch the crowds, ditch the monotony, and as a true pioneer, swap the smartphone for a trusty paper map. Allow yourself to be driven only by your own curiosity and whims. Kayak winding, wildlife-abundant waterways. Hike to glacier-carved lakes. Take the dirt-road, subalpine pass to Jarbidge, the most remote town in the Lower 48. This trip will take you off the beaten path and beyond, and you’ll never know what’s around the next corner until you take the turn.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Cowboy Corridor

Cap, allow us to keep you comfortably on track before, during and after this trip—an adventure that is easy to map and full of excitement. Indulge your inner history buff as you travel from American Indian historic sites to museums and galleries dedicated to Nevada’s buckaroo heritage. Then, bask in Basque culture at several dinner houses along the way, where you’ll be able to enjoy a traditional, family-style feast. We recommend making this trip in January when Elko puts on the annual National Cowboy Poetry gathering.

Did you know…

The best stargazing in the contiguous U.S. is right here in Nevada.

