Reno casino remerges as nongaming, family-friendly hotel

RENO — Hotel owners have finished converting a Nevada casino and hotel into a non-gaming hotel.

The Marriott Renaissance Hotel in downtown Reno was opened and fully functional as of Wednesday. The Renaissance Hotel replaces the Siena Hotel Casino.

The new hotel features fully renovated bars, restaurant, recreation area and rooms. The constructors also expanded the building's restaurant deck along the Truckee River to accommodate up to 90 guests. The former casino area now has family friendly entertainment options.

Managing Partner Fernando Leal says they expect to hire more employees than the Siena had.

Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada President Mike Kazmierski says the new hotel is a testament to the city's growth and expects it to draw in a new kind of Reno tourist.

The hotel will host a grand opening event May 17.