Cosmopolitan launching $100 million-plus room refresh

The Cosmopolitan has announced a major makeover of most of its hotel rooms, the latest in a series of upgrades at the resort that have included the addition of luxury penthouses and private gaming spaces.

A spokesperson for the resort said the cost of upgrades will be “substantially more than $100 million.”

The resort is renovating 2,895 of its 3,027 rooms in the Boulevard and Chelsea towers. The upgrades are expected to be finished next year.

After the upgrade, guests will be able to take advantage of a “virtual concierge” system via iPads in each room. The iPads can be used to make reservations at restaurants and the spa, buy show tickets, order room service and wake-up calls, and adjust the lighting and temperature.

Cosmopolitan CEO Bill McBeath has overseen a number of changes at the resort since taking over. Some reflect the resort’s reputation as a place for the hip, while others are more commonplace.

The resort recently added four floors of luxury penthouse suites and an exclusive private gaming lounge to better compete for high-end international players.

It has also added additional slot machines, bartop video poker machines at the Chandelier bar, and moved the sports book to the southeast corner of the casino floor.

The Cosmopolitan is a privately held company and does not release financial information. But at a Nevada Gaming Control Board hearing earlier this year, a Cosmopolitan executive said first-quarter EBITDA — earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization — was up 24 to 25 percent compared to the prior year and that in 2017, the resort would see a 200 percent improvement.

In a recent interview with the Las Vegas Sun, McBeath said the resort had achieved and exceeded numbers it had forecast two years ago.