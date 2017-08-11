Las Vegas Sun

August 12, 2017

Currently: 103° — Complete forecast

0

$11.8 million Megabucks jackpot hit at Fremont

Image

Steve Marcus

An exterior view of the Fremont casino in downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013.

By (contact)

Click to enlarge photo

Courtesy of Boyd Gaming

Las Vegas visitor Rodolfo T. hit a $11.8 million Nevada Megabucks jackpot on Aug. 8, 2017, at the Fremont Hotel and Casino. From left are Jim Sullivan, Fremont's vice president and general manager; Rodolfo T.; and Salinda Conklin, Fremont's slot director.

A visitor from Southern California hit an $11.8 million Nevada Megabucks jackpot Tuesday night at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas.

Rodolfo T. hit the jackpot on the International Game Technology machine about 6:30 p.m. He made a max-bet wager of $3 on the Megabucks Double 3X4X5X Pay game to win the largest jackpot awarded on the Megabucks theme this year.

"The Fremont has awarded many thousands of jackpots throughout its 60-year history in Las Vegas, but none quite like this,” said Jim Sullivan, Fremont’s vice president and general manager. “We’re incredibly excited to be a part of this amazing jackpot, furthering Fremont's longstanding reputation as a place where players win.”

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy