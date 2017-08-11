$11.8 million Megabucks jackpot hit at Fremont

A visitor from Southern California hit an $11.8 million Nevada Megabucks jackpot Tuesday night at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas.

Rodolfo T. hit the jackpot on the International Game Technology machine about 6:30 p.m. He made a max-bet wager of $3 on the Megabucks Double 3X4X5X Pay game to win the largest jackpot awarded on the Megabucks theme this year.

"The Fremont has awarded many thousands of jackpots throughout its 60-year history in Las Vegas, but none quite like this,” said Jim Sullivan, Fremont’s vice president and general manager. “We’re incredibly excited to be a part of this amazing jackpot, furthering Fremont's longstanding reputation as a place where players win.”