Local woman hits $747,000 jackpot at Ellis Island

A local woman won a jackpot of more than $700,000 this weekend playing a slot machine at Ellis Island, the casino’s director of marketing, Christina Ellis, said.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot Saturday night on a Buffalo slot machine, Ellis said.

The exact winnings were $747,243.68, Ellis said.

Ellis Island is located on Koval Lane near Flamingo Road, east of the Las Vegas Strip.