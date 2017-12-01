7 days left in Medicare open enrollment period

Open enrollment for Medicare ends Dec. 7, more than a week before consumers who purchase insurance on the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

People who are 65 and older and some younger people with disabilities can sign up for health insurance through Medicare from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. The program also covers those who are in end-stage kidney failure and require dialysis or organ transplant.

About 76,000 Las Vegas residents are eligible for Medicare, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

People who need to purchase insurance through the exchange, however, are typically those who do not qualify for government programs including Medicare and Medicaid, and do not receive insurance through their employer. The deadline to purchase coverage on the ACA marketplace is Dec. 15.

Medicaid provides coverage to some low-income individuals. The program allows people who qualify to get coverage at any point during the year.