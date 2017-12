AAA in Carson City to offer DMV services

CARSON CITY — Motorists have long voiced complaints about long waits to conduct business with the state Department of Motor Vehicles in Carson City.

AAA is launching a pilot program Monday to handle DMV over-the-counter transactions for members and nonmembers.

The partnership will allow people to register vehicles, perform title transfers, get license plates replaced and request handicap placards at the Carson City AAA office at 2901 S. Carson St.