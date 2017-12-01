Best Bets: Las Vegas Soul Festival, Kelly Clarkson, Shaggy and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Wayne Posner / BET

Real, rootsy music is on deck for this first weekend of December. Start off with New Orleans jazz, slide on through for some Memphis blues, and end up with solid-gold soul at the Orleans Arena. Read on to find the sounds you’re looking for, live all over town.

HARRY CONNICK JR. We were so blown away by the Encore Theater show from this consummate musician, actor and TV host, we’d go back for his second weekend at Wynn if we could. You still can. Dec. 1-2, info at wynnlasvegas.com.

ROBERT CRAY BAND The five-time Grammy-winning blues and soul man’s latest output is this spring’s “Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm,” recorded in Memphis with the legendary house band of the Hi Records label of the 1970s. He’ll be jamming in Vegas again Saturday at — where else? — the Railhead at Boulder Station. Dec. 2, info at stationcasinoslive.com.

LAS VEGAS SOUL FESTIVAL New Las Vegas resident Teddy Riley — the hit-making super-producer who gave birth to the R&B genre New Jack Swing — helped assemble this all-star bill for the Orleans Arena: Faith Evans, SWV and Donell Jones join Riley and his groups, Guy and Blackstreet. Dec. 2, info at orleansarena.com.

SHAGGY Brooklyn Bowl takes you back to 1995 Sunday night when former Marine Orville Richard Burrell takes the stage to get “Boombastic” all over again. Dec. 3, info at brooklynbowl.com.

KELLY CLARKSON The pop-rock powerhouse singer headlines this year’s 94.1 Not So Silent Night concert at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, with support from Baltimore rockers All Time Low and emo-rock group Secondhand Serenade. Dec. 3, info at hardrockhotel.com.