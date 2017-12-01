Children in hospital with smoke inhalation after apartment fire

Two children rescued from an east valley apartment fire this morning were hospitalized with smoke inhalation, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

The children were taken to University Medical Center with injuries that did not appear life threatening, officials said.

Crews were dispatched about 11:30 a.m. to a four-unit complex in the 2600 block of Mesquite Ave., near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road, officials said. Firefighters rescued the trapped children, officials said.

The fire was extinguished quickly, and nobody else was injured, officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.