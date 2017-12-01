Henderson man sentenced to 8 years for child porn possession

A man on Thursday was sentenced to eight years in prison in a case in which federal investigators found about 900 photos and videos of child pornography at his Henderson home in 2015, the office of the U.S. attorney for the district of Nevada said today and court documents.

Brian Christopher Fisher, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, officials said. He was sentenced to 97 months in prison and lifetime supervision after he’s released.

The investigation of Fisher began in 2014 when a federal agent obtained access to a peer-to-peer online network linked to Fisher, according to a criminal complaint. The agent found images and videos of children between ages 2 and 11 being sexually abused by men.

A search through an internet provider led authorities in May 2015 to Fisher’s house on Ashmore Drive, near Pecos Road and Wigwam Parkway, where they served a search warrant at his family’s house the following month, the complaint said. His wife told investigators that Fisher “possessed above average computer skills and handled the vast majority of the family’s technological needs.”

During the investigation, Fisher admitted to viewing, downloading and possessing 732 photos and 169 videos of child being abused by men, women, and involved in sex acts with animals and other children, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigation as part of the Project Safe Childhood national initiative. For more information on the program visit usdoj.gov/psc.