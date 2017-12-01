Live Blog: Golden Knights look to snap losing streak in Winnipeg

AP Photo / John Locher

The Golden Knights are in Winnipeg tonight, where they will try to avoid matching a season-worst three-game losing streak.

Vegas has struggled offensively for most of the last three games, and it won’t get any easier tonight. The Jets have allowed the sixth-least goals in the NHL, and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been great in net.

Hellebuyck is in the top 10 in wins (13), save percentage (.925) and goals against average (3.25).

On the other end, the Golden Knights will start Maxime Lagace in net, who ranks dead last in the NHL with a .870 save percentage.

He will likely face an onslaught of shots from a Jets team that ranks seventh in goals and fourth in power play percentage. Winnipeg’s offense is headed by Mark Scheifele with 12 goals and 17 assists. On his wing is Blake Wheeler, who is fifth in the NHL with 22 assists on the season.

The Jets’ offense goes deeper than the first line, with wingers Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers on the second line, and Mathieu Perreault swapping between the third and fourth.

As much as the Golden Knights’ offense has struggled as of late, the defense has played well. It didn’t allow 35 shots in a game for the entire month of November, and allowed fewer than 30 in 10 of the last 13 games.

That should take some pressure off Maxime Lagace, who despite a terrible save percentage, has won his last three decisions.

Still, the Jets are a talented team and will be seeking revenge for an embarrassing 5-2 loss on Nov. 10 in Las Vegas.

Prediction : Jets 5, Golden Knights 2

Season record for predictions: 14-8

Puck drops: 5 p.m.

Where: Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-180, Total 6 minus-110 to the under

Golden Knights (15-8-1) (6-6-1 away)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (13)

Assist leader: Jonathan Marchessault, David Perron and Reilly Smith (13)

Expected goalie: Maxime Lagace (5-5-1, 3.66 goals against average)

Winnipeg Jets (15-6-4) (8-2-1 home)

Coach: Paul Maurice

Goal leader: Mark Scheifele (12)

Assist leader: Blake Wheeler (22)

Expected goalie: Connor Hellebuyck (13-2-3, 2.35 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, Stefan Matteau, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Colin Miller, Luca Sbisa, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Maxime Lagace and Malcolm Subban