Police: Las Vegas boy arrested in assault on teacher

An 11-year-old boy was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher with a pair of scissors at a Las Vegas school.

Clark County School District Police say the student was arrested at Garside Junior High School on Thursday on three counts of battery of a protected person.

Police say no one was stabbed and the teacher was not injured.

Police say the target was a male teacher, but two other teachers intervened, resulting in the additional battery charges.

Police say they don't know why the attacked occurred.

The boy was booked into a juvenile detention facility.