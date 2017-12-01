Police: Man set house on fire with mother inside

A man who got into an argument with his mother set the front door of a house on fire, trapping the woman inside, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Timothy Colton, 28, was subsequently arrested and booked on counts of attempted murder, first-degree arson and burglary, police said.

His 66-year-old mother was rescued from the house after the fire was reported about 4 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Sunrise Cove Avenue, near Simmons Street and Ann Road, police said. She was not hospitalized, police said.

Colton was taken into custody Wednesday, police said. Jail logs show he was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $80,000 bail.

Additional information was not immediately available.