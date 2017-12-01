School locked down as police investigate nearby fatal shooting

Metro Police say they are investigating after a person was found dead with a gunshot wound in the central valley.

Police were dispatched about 1 p.m. to the 1900 block of Allen Lane, near Rancho and Vegas drives, Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez said. The person who called 911 initially thought the victim had been hit by a vehicle, he said.

Medics declared the victim dead of the gunshot wound, Ocampo-Gomez said.

Nearby Detwiler Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, Ocampo-Gomez said.

A suspect description was not immediately available.