Separate Las Vegas shooting deaths under investigation

Metro Police Friday night were investigating two separate slayings, which mark the second and third fatal shootings in Las Vegas of the day, according to Lt. Ken Romane.

Officers and medics responded about 7:10 p.m. to a U-Haul storage unit at 7441 W. Lake Mead Blvd., near Buffalo Drive, and found a man with at least one gunshot wound, Romane said. The victim died at University Medical Center and police had detained a male suspect, he added.

About 40 minutes later, first responders were dispatched to an east valley apartment complex, 4000 E. Bonanza Road, near Sandhill Road, and found a person lying on a sidewalk with fatal gunshot wounds, Romane said. The victim also died at UMC, and no suspect has been identified.

A man was shot and killed about 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Allen Lane, near Rancho and Vegas drives, police said. The man reportedly was chasing a suspect who’d just robbed a woman.

In Henderson, homicide detectives on Friday morning were investigating after a body was found behind a vacant business in the 700 block of Racetrack Road.