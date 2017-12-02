Good Samaritan fatally shot by robbery suspect in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police say a good Samaritan was shot and killed trying to stop an armed robber.

Authorities say they received 911 calls Friday afternoon about an injured man who may have been hit by a car.

Responding officers found a man in his 20s with at least two gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a woman walking on Rancho Drive near Melody Lane was robbed at gunpoint.

Three men on bikes, including the victim, pursued the suspect.

The suspect fired shots while fleeing and struck the victim, who was the only one wounded.

The suspect is still at large.

They say bystanders should not try to chase down armed and dangerous suspects.