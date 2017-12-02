Live Blog: Reed a familiar opponent at state for Bishop Gorman

RENO — The last football game of the high school season in Nevada is expected to produce a similar result.

Bishop Gorman High is playing for its ninth consecutive large-school state championship at 12:10 p.m. today against Reed High, and many anticipate the Gaels will post another lopsided win.

Reed is a familiar opponent for Gorman, who has beat the Northern Region champions in three of the past eight title games. And beat them soundly — 70-28 in 2014; 48-14 in 2013; 72-28 in 2011.

Until kickoff, here’s what you need to know:

About Reed

Reed is a perennial Reno-area power but needed a wakeup call midway through the season to start rolling. It lost 39-0 to Reno on Oct. 13, but hasn’t lost since.

Reed’s last two victories have been by a combined seven points, including avenging the loss to Reno.

The Reed offense has produced 571 points in 14 games, including quarterback Cameron Emerson passing for 1,936 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Raiders have rushed for 40 touchdowns, relying heavily on hard-to-tackle senior Josiah Schmidt (5-foot-10, 200-pounds) who has 977 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Senior Issac McCoy leads Reed with 42 receptions for 435 yards.

Here’s a story on Reed and its first-year coach, Tony Amantia, from the Reno Gazette-Journal.

No mercy rule

The mercy rule of a running clock can only be used during a state championship game if both coaches agree. If not, regardless of the score, the clock runs like a regular game.

Last large-school championship game?

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s Board of Control in mid-January will be asked to approve a new class 5A classification. The current proposal is for the class to only include Las Vegas teams, meaning today’s north-south state final could be the last of its kind.

Reno teams likely will be in the 4A, where they’d meet struggling Las Vegas schools such as Chaparral in the state playoffs.

“That’s just sad,” Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said of the potential last game.

Television information

The game won’t be televised in Southern Nevada. But the live stream is available online for $10. And, of course, you can follow along here.

Prediction

Here’s our pick from earlier in the week.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21