Boise State to take on Oregon in Las Vegas Bowl

Jesse Granger

The Boise State Broncos and Oregon Ducks will face off in this year’s Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 16 at Sam Boyd Stadium, the bowl announced today.

It will be Boise State’s fourth appearance in the game. The No. 25 Broncos (10-3) are undefeated with wins over Utah, Arizona State and Boise State, and will make the trip to Las Vegas again following their Mountain West Conference championship.

Oregon will be making its third appearance. The Ducks (7-5) split their previous appearances, beating Air Force in 1997 and losing to BYU in 2006.

“What a matchup we have for our city this year with two of the top national brands in college football,” said John Saccenti, executive director of the Las Vegas Bowl. “It’s great to welcome 10-win Boise State back for the first time in a while after a hugely successful three-year run here. We are also thrilled to host Oregon for the first time in 11 years. We’re expecting a real battle between two high-scoring programs and look forward to hosting the Broncos and Ducks and their wonderful fans in Fabulous Las Vegas.”

Oregon won 3-of-4 to close the season, including a season-ending 69-10 victory over in-state rival Oregon State.

Boise State enters the game fresh off a 17-14 win over Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference championship game.

“When you look at the bowl matchup you want to have an interesting matchup on the field and you want to have two competitive things and I think we’ve accomplished that,” Saccenti said.

Both teams will field Las Vegas locals in the game.

Former Green Valley High standout Tyrell Crosby will play his final collegiate game here in Las Vegas, before his likely selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. Crosby has anchored the Ducks’ offensive line that ranks 11th in the country in rushing yards at 264.1 yards per game.

The senior is considered one of the top ranked tackle prospects in the draft and has already received an invite to the Senior Bowl Jan. 27, 2018.

“You love having the Vegas kids in the game,” Saccenti said. “Every one of them that have ever played in the game have come up to me and said they used to come to the game but never thought they’d actually be playing in it.

“I think it’s a great story when kids get to come home and play in front of family and fiends and experience the magic of bowl season with them.”

Oregon’s roster also features Arbor View graduate Elijah George on the defensive line, and redshirting freshman Sam Poutasi, who led Desert Pines to a Nevada 3A state championship in 2016.

Faith Lutheran graduate John Molchon starts on Boise State’s offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 313-pound redshirt sophomore has helped the Broncos to the No. 38 offense in the country with 400 yards per game.

Former Legacy High standout Derriyon Shaw is a redshirt freshman for Boise State.

The Las Vegas Bowl will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and will air on ABC.

“You want two teams that are going to draw eyeballs to the TV,” Saccenti said. “We’ve traditionally been the highest rated bowl game in the first two weeks, and I expect that to continue.”