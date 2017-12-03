Casino promotions: Dec. 3-9

LUCKY DRAGON

First anniversary party

Date: Dec. 3

Information: T-shirt giveaway begins at noon. Dine and watch live performances in Dragon’s Alley.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

Prime Time Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Slot tournament, discounts and more for loyalty-card members 50 and older. Top prize in tournament is $1,000.

• • •

TUSCANY

Spin & Win Slot Tournament

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: Noon-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points to participate.

• • •

Holiday gift grab

Date: Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 200 points to receive a prize, including slot play, gifts and more.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Sundays in December

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points. On Dec. 3, the gift is an outlet multiplier with USB. On Dec. 10, it’s a bottle of wine. On Dec. 17, it’s inventory gift day. On Dec. 24, it’s a 20-pack of AA batteries.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

$250,000 Candy House cash drawings

Date: Saturdays through Dec. 23

Time: 7 and 9 p.m.

Information: Fifteen names will be selected at each drawing. Players will play a game in which the objective is to pick 10 Santa symbols from a game board with 20 envelopes before picking three Grinch symbols. Successful contestants win $250,000.

• • •

Pick an Elf kiosk game

Date: December

Information: Players who earn 20 points, or a $10 average rated bet for one hour, are eligible. Win up to $5,000 in slot play.

• • •

20x Mystery Multiplier and Bonus New Year’s Day Multiplier

Date: Mondays in December and Jan. 1

Information: Earn up to 20x points on slots every Monday in December and a bonus 10x slot multiplier on Jan. 1. Players are allowed up to 75,000 points. Excludes video poker play.

• • •

Ceramic cookware giveaway

Date: Thursdays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 250 slot points, 500 video poker points or have a $25 average-rated bet for one hour to receive a piece of ceramic cookware.

• • •

Limited-edition Budweiser giveaway

Date: Dec. 12

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: One beer per player. Limited to the first 850 players.

• • •

$60,000 Spin and Win Hot Seat

Date: Sundays in December

Time: Hourly, noon-5 p.m.

Information: Four players will be chosen each hour to spin wheel and win up to $500 in play.

• • •

PLAZA

Royal Rewards $50K giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 10

Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned. Top prize is $20,000.

• • •

Spin2Win

Date: Daily

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

2017 Holiday Cash Back

Date: Through Dec. 10

Information: Earn $25 for every 15,000 slot points earned. Receive 2x holiday points on Thursdays.

• • •

Instant Riches Bonus Wheel Game

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: For players on machines in the slot section adjacent to Bond Bar. Earn a wheel spin for every 1,000 points earned. Win up to $500 in play with each spin. Player can participate up to 50 times.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Free Play Inferno drawing

Date: Thursdays in December

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Win up to $1,100 in play.

• • •

Double Diamond drawing

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays in December

Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.

• • •

Pasta for players

Date: Mondays and/or Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 1,000 slot base points to receive an order of the Siegel’s 1941 daily pasta special.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

New members

Information: New card members who earn 25 points within the first 72 hours of using their card will be awarded up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

• • •

Go Long! Weekly Football Challenge

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Swipe card at kiosk to participate.

• • •

WESTGATE

Gift giveaway

Date: Select Thursdays in December

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Information: From Dec. 3-7, earn 150 points to receive a red electric mixer. From Dec. 10-14, earn 150 points to receive a red mini cooker.

• • •

BINION’S

Mother Lode swipe and win

Date: Ongoing

Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Nifty 50 slot tournament

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES*

Young at Heart

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 7 a.m.-midnight

Information: For players 50 and older. Includes drawings, point multipliers and dining discounts. See kiosk for details.

*Valid at California, Fremont and Main Street Station.

• • •

Go on a Point Shopping Spree

Date: December, while supplies last

Information: Use their points to receive a panini maker for 20,000 points, hand/stand mixer for 28,000 points, an eight-cup food processor for 25,000 points and a stay or go six-quart portable slow cooker for 20,000 points.

*Valid at Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam’s Town.

• • •

SUNCOAST

Buffet promotion

Date: Select Mondays-Fridays in December

Information: Earn 400 same-day base points on slots or video poker to receive a breakfast of lunch buffet.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Dec. 3 and 17

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 base points to participate. Gift items include a bottle of flavored Pinnacle Vodka and a set of drink glasses.

• • •

Lose & Win

Date: Dec. 4-28

Information: Poker players can win up to $100. Players must lose with a specific pair on each day.

• • •

Pick a Present cash drawing

Date: Select Fridays and Saturdays in December

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: First drawing is Dec. 8. Receive 2x entries on Mondays.

• • •

Kiosk Swipe and Win

Date: Thursdays in December

Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Information: Earn 10 base points to play game. Win cash, slot play, points and more.

• • •

Stocking Stuffer kiosk game

Date: Dec. 10 and 24

Information: Earn 10 base points to play.

• • •

Electrified for the Holidays table game drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Earn entries by playing table games. Win up to $750.

• • •

GOLD COAST

Slot Tournaments

Date: Sundays in December

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points for the first entry to the tournament, earn an additional 150 points for a second entry.

• • •

Lucky Tuesday Table Drawings

Date: Tuesdays in December

Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points to receive a gift. Selections include a Mirassou bottle with the choice of chardonnay or pinot noir, four-piece stemless wine glasses, two-piece flute glasses and Barefoot Bubbly with the choice of brut or red moscato.

• • •

SAM'S TOWN

12 Days of Christmas

Date: Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 24

Time: 4:15 p.m.

Information: Earn a minimum of 300 points to participate. Prizes include gift cards from various merchants.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

ORLEANS

Gift giveaway

Date: Dec. 3, 10 and 17

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points to take home a bottle of pinot grigio or cabernet, four-piece wine glasses, or a bottle of Barefoot Bubbly pinot grigio or moscato.

• • •

Lucky Tuesday Table Drawings

Date: Tuesdays in December

Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.

• • •

Lucky Money baccarat tournaments

Date: Wednesdays in December

Time: Hourly, 8-10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Entry fee is $25. Win a prize package worth $3,000.

• • •

Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice blackjack tournaments

Date: Saturdays and Sundays in December

Time: Hourly, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays; 2-4 p.m. Sundays

Information: Entry fee is $25. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

ELDORADO and JOKERS WILD*

Mystery point multipliers

Date: Sundays in December

Information: Earn up to 50x points.

• • •

Mystery giveaway

Date: Mondays in December

Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.

• • •

Earn 100 Points, Get $5

Date: Wednesdays in December

Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.

• • •

Rolling for Slot Dollars

Date: Fridays in December

Time: 3:30-10:30 p.m. at Eldorado; 3-10 p.m. at Jokers Wild

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

Lucky Play giveaway

Date: Thursdays in December

Time: 3-9 p.m.

Information: Ten players will be randomly drawn to win $50.

*Jokers Wild only

• • •

STATION CASINOS

Point multipliers

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December

Information: Receive 10x points on slots.

*Valid at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset.

• • •

December’s Bubbly Giveaways

Date: December 3, 10 and 17

Information: The gift is free for invited guests. Noninvited guests must earn 300 points. On Dec. 3, the gift is a bottle of Andre Blush. On Dec. 10, it’s a bottle of Andre Spumante. On Dec. 17, it’s a bottle of Andre Brut.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

TEXAS STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays or Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 10x points on slots, 6x points on video poker and 6x points on table games.

• • •

Stocking stuffer gift giveaway

Date: Dec. 7, 14 and 21

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: The first gift is free for invited card holders. Earn a second for 200 points. Noninvited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. Gifts include Stoli Chocolate Raspberry, Malibu Rum and mystery gifts.

• • •

WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in December

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at the Wildfire Gaming properties.

• • •

12 Days of Spinning and Winning

Date: Dec. 11-22

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 12x entries from Dec. 1-10. Enter drawing to spin for up to $2,000 cash and prizes.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: The first gift is free for invited guests. Earn a second gift for 250 points. Noninvited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. On Dec. 6, the gift is a bottle of Castillo San Simon.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Stocking Rocking Gifts

Date: Saturdays-Tuesdays through Dec. 12

Information: From Dec. 2-5, earn 250 base slot points or $25 table theoretical to receive flameless color-changing candles. Also, earn 200 base slot points or $20 table theoretical to receive Emergency Roadside Kit. From Dec. 9-12, earn 150 base slot points or $15 table theoretical to receive a copper meatloaf pan. Also, earn 400 base slot points or $40 table theoretical to receive a barbecue set.

• • •

Holiday Gift Card Extravaganza

Date: Saturdays-Tuesdays through Dec. 12

Information: Earn 700 base slot points or $70 table theoretical to receive a $25 Macy’s Gift Card.

• • •

CANNERY*

Countdown to Cash Swipe and Win

Date: Through Dec. 30

Information: Earn 5 same-day base points to receive the first swipe. Earn 150 same-day base points for the second and third swipes. Win drawing entries, points, slot play and more.

*Both locations

• • •

$100k Countdown to Cash Progressive Drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: For every 100 same-day base points earned, receive a drawing entry for a chance to win up to $1,000. Plus, the five top slot point earners between Nov. 26 through Dec. 31 at 1:59 p.m. will be eligible to enter a drawing to win up to $3,000 on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

*Both locations

• • •

Football Frenzy kiosk game

Date: Through Dec. 30

Information: Earn 50 same-day base points to play. Win up to $500.

*Craig Road location

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Fridays in December

Information: Earn 400 machine points or 48 table points to receive a gift. Choices include different candle warmers with scented melts.

*Craig Road location

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in December

Information: Earn 7x points on reels and 4x points on video poker.

*Craig Road location

• • •

Mug in a Tin

Date: Thursdays in December

Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to win a Mug in a Tin with $5 to $500 in slot play or cash.

*Craig Road location

• • •

Eastside Extra Thursdays

Date: Thursdays in December

Information: Earn 400 machine points or 48 table points to receive a gift. Choices include different candle warmers with scented melts.

*Boulder Highway location

• • •

Bonus Bet Cash Drawings

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 1 p.m.

Information: Ten players will win up to $50 in promotional chips or $200 in cash per drawing. Earn drawing entries per hand for any of the following bonus bets: Lucky Ladies, Bet the Bust, Blackjack Spin bonus bets and more.

*Boulder Highway location