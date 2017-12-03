Light it up this holiday season

Did you know? The Christmas lights that adorn American households use more electricity than the entire countries of El Salvador, Cambodia or Ethiopia use in a year, according to the Center for Global Development.

Almost two-thirds of Americans decorate their homes for the winter holidays, but the extent of their efforts run the gamut, from a single strand of lights to musically timed displays seemingly visible from space.

Whether you want to devote a few minutes or a full month to decorating, options abound for making your home festive. We list some, from most difficult to least:

String lights

PRO TIP Lighting clips or adhesive hooks make installation of string lights easy and are designed to work without poking holes in your roofing or trim. The clips grab the light sockets, so you can position the bulbs upright, hanging down or horizontally. Choose clips based on the size of the bulbs being used.

• Pros: Endless options; most traditional look

• Cons: Installation can be dangerous; setup can be time-consuming; strands need maintenance and careful storage

These are the classic Christmas go-to’s and offer the most traditional look. Use mini lights for deciduous trees, larger C7 or C9 bulbs for evergreen trees, rope lights for posts, and all of the above for homes and railings.

Do’s and Don’ts: Twinkling Christmas lights can be beautiful, but they also can be dangerous. Be sure to take the proper precautions when lighting up your home.

A green holographic UL mark means indoors only, while a red one indicates the product is safe for both indoor and outdoor use.

• Do buy lights, electric decorations and extension cords that are UL-listed. UL is the abbreviation for Underwriters Laboratories, a not-for-profit organization that tests and rates electrical products for consumer safety.

• Do not use indoor lights outside. They have thinner insulation, which can be damaged outdoors and cause a fire or an electric shock.

• Do choose epoxy-lensed LED lights, which remain cool to the touch and are more durable than glass bulbs.

• Always unplug lights before changing bulbs, replacing fuses or making other repairs.

• Always check light strands for cracked cords, frayed ends or loose connections before hanging.

• Do use only the wattage bulbs specified by the manufacturer.

PRO TIP Put your lights on a timer so your festivities aren’t contingent on you being home to flip a switch. It’s also a great power saver and safety booster, as it ensures the lights turn off every night.

• Do be sure outdoor lights are plugged into a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) outlet to reduce the risk of shorts and shocks.

• Do not overload extension cords. Every extension cord carries a wattage rating that outlines the amount of electricity it is built to carry. Lights and decorations also should list power requirements. Be sure your decorations don’t exceed the extension cord’s rating. Overloading can cause overheating and fire.

Stay on your neighborhood’s nice list Most homeowners associations have set dates for when decorations are allowed, typically no sooner than 30 days before the holiday and no later than two weeks after. It’s best to check your association’s rules before you start hanging and wrapping, as an HOA has the right to cite you for noncompliance.

• Do elevate the plugs and connectors with a brick to keep water and debris out of the connections when running extension cords along the ground.

Never attach multiple extension cords together. Instead, invest in a longer extension cord.

• Do check electrical cords to ensure they are not running across doorways or under carpets where they can get damaged. Tape down any ground-level extension cords to prevent people from tripping.

never string together more than three sets of incandescent lights. This will help avoid overheating.

• Do use insulated hooks to hang lights. Tacks, nails and screws can pierce the cable and become electrified.

• Don’t use metal ladders. Instead, use ladders made of nonconductive materials such as wood or plastic.

• Do unplug lights if anything feels hot.

Inflatables

Multicultural scenes The winter holiday season isn’t just about Christmas. People across the valley also celebrate — and decorate for — holidays such as Hanukkah, the winter solstice and Kwanzaa.

• Pros: Quick, easy installation; many include movement and sound

• Cons: Can be pricey; susceptible to wind damage; typically deflated during the daytime

Oversized blow-up Santas and snowmen can add a bit of cartoon fun to your lawn. Inflatables can run as large as 6 feet tall and 10 feet wide, so they offer lots of bang for your buck. They also aren’t limited to typical holiday fare; a variety of characters are available, from Minions to Snoopy to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Wrapping paper

• Pros: No planning or special equipment needed; inexpensive

• Cons: Easily ripped; some skill required; can be time-consuming

You can wrap just about anything — doors, cardboard boxes, styrofoam trees, picture frames, books. Use different papers to add holiday spirit indoors.

Lighting nets

• Pros: Uniformly spaced lights; easy installation

• Cons: Limited sizes; more expensive than string lights; often sell out quickly and can be hard to find

These crisscrossed networks of wires and mini lights are manufactured as a grid and make it easy to light up bushes quickly. Simply toss a net over each bush for an instant holiday display.

Tree dazzler

• Pros: No quicker way to decorate a Christmas tree; lights change colors and patterns

• Cons: Dazzler provides only limited coverage so multiple sets may be needed

Originally pitched on the TV show “Shark Tank,” the Tree Dazzler allows you to hang dozens of balls of light on a Christmas tree with one swoop. Place the light ring on top of any tree, position the vertical strands of bulbs, then sit back and enjoy the show.

Laser lights

• Pros: Lots of options to choose from; most kits include multiple color and design settings

• Cons: No ability to customize; nontraditional look; if used improperly near an airport, lasers can interfere with pilots’ vision

Debuted as an “As Seen on TV” product, these plug-in light systems have gained a lot of momentum in recent years. For about $30, you can light your home or landscaping with thousands of dots of light using the same amount of effort as plugging in a lamp.

Decals

PRO TIP Stick decals back on their original liner paper after the holidays. Always store the decals in a roll; folds can create sharp, permanent creases.

• Pros: Reusable; inexpensive; no damage from installation

• Cons: Storage can be unruly after first use

Just buy, peel and stick. Holiday-themed decals can add cheer to windows, walls and even the front of stair risers.

Best local residential places to see lights

• 1420 E. Robindale Road, Las Vegas: Strip comedian and hypnotist Marc Savard puts on a dazzling display every year, with music and more than 85,000 lights that take 160 hours to set up! His “House on Robindale” even has its own Facebook page dedicated to the effort.

• Quiver Point Avenue, Henderson: The residents of this street near Paseo Verde Parkway and Valle Verde Drive go all out with holiday lights, wooden cutouts and inflatables. Santa and Mrs. Claus hand out hot chocolate and cookies, too.

Best local commercial places to see lights

• Ethel M Chocolates’ Holiday Cactus Garden: 2 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson

• Wet ‘n’ Wild’s Las Vegas Christmas Town: 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

• Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s Glittering Lights: 7000 Las Vegas Boulevard North, Las Vegas

• Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest: 6300 W. Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas

• Sam’s Town’s Mystic Falls Winter Wonderland: 5111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas

• Bellagio Conservatory: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

• Springs Preserve: 333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas