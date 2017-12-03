Recipe: Chorizo mac ‘n cheese

Macaroni and cheese is one of the most versatile and flexible comfort foods in any home cook’s repertoire. There are endless ways to make it your own, and this version builds a flavor profile with character, melding creamy emmental cheese with a touch of heat and smoke from chili flakes and chorizo, and topped with a satisfying crunch for textural distinction.

For cheese sauce

• 1/2 cup butter

• 2 tsp shallots

• 1/2 cup flour

• 4 cups whole milk

• 1 tsp kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp black pepper

• 4 oz emmental cheese

• 4 oz cheddar cheese

• 8 oz Velveeta

1. On medium heat, sauté shallots in butter until fragrant (about 4 minutes). Add flour and cook for an additional 2 minutes, being careful not to brown the roux.

2. Add the milk, salt and pepper, and whisk until sauce begins to boil and thicken (about 3 minutes); reduce to a simmer and continue to cook for 5 minutes on low heat. Add cheese and stir constantly until melted. Remove from heat and reserve for next step.

Ingredients and directions (makes 6 servings)

• 4 oz butter

• 1 up hard Spanish chorizo, diced

• 1 cup half & half

• 1/2 tsp chili flakes

• 24 oz cheese sauce (see recipe above)

• 2 tsp kosher salt

• 32 oz. Campanelle pasta, cooked (16 oz dry)

• 4 cups kale cleaned and shredded

• 2 cups kettle chips

1. Cook pasta in boiling salted water until al dente, drain and reserve.

2. Sauté chorizo and chili flakes in butter for 1-2 minutes. Add half & half, and sauté until mixture begins to thicken. Add cheese sauce and cook until warm. Add kale and pasta, and cook until heated through.

3. Place mac and cheese into casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees until hot and bubbly (about 20 minutes). Remove from oven and crumble kettle chips on top.