Parts of valley could see freezing temperatures overnight

The National Weather Service has issued an overnight freeze warning for the Las Vegas Valley, with temperatures expected to dip as low as 28 to 32 degrees in some areas.

The warning is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. and includes northeast Clark County near Mesquite and the edges of the valley, officials said.

Lows should be in the mid 30s early Tuesday around much of the valley, but parts of Henderson and the west side could dip below freezing, the weather service said. It would be the first freeze of the season.

Freezing temperatures can damage plants and cause water pipes to burst, Clark County officials warned.

“This time of year, residents of and visitors to Clark County may be surprised by temperatures that dip to near freezing,” said Clark County Deputy Fire Chief John Steinbeck, who manages the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

“Be sure to dress warmly and ensure your pets, plants and water pipes are protected from the cold,” Steinbeck said. “When traveling, pay close attention to changing road and weather conditions, especially if you travel to nearby mountains. Keep an emergency kit in your car and watch out for ice and other hazardous road conditions.”

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials warned people to be careful using space heaters. Keep combustible items at least three feet from any heater, never use extension cords with space heaters and always unplug them when not in use, officials said.

Also, outdoor barbecues should never be used as a heating device inside a home because they produce lethal amounts of carbon monoxide. Similarly, using an oven for heating is inefficient and could also release deadly carbon monoxide, officials said.