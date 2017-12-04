Police: Storage facility manager arrested in fatal shooting of burglary suspect

A manager at a northwest valley storage facility has been arrested on a count of murder in the shooting death Friday of a fleeing burglary suspect, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 7 p.m. Friday to the facility in the 7400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, where they found a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Police said their investigation indicated the man was committing a burglary and loading items into a stolen van before the storage facility’s on-site manager opened fire with a handgun as the suspect was fleeing in the van, police said.

The manager, Martin Maycock, 60, was arrested on a count of murder and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, police said.