AARP urges consumer protection in competitive energy market

CARSON CITY — If Nevadans vote next year to allow competition in supplying electricity, the state must ensure consumers are protected, the AARP says.

The organization, which claims 337,000 members in Nevada, said there have been mixed results in states that have adopted energy choice laws.

Nevada’s AARP was the first group to file comments Monday with the state Public Utilities Commission, which is beginning a study of the benefits and pitfalls of an energy choice market. The state AARP said it is not taking a position on the Nevada ballot question, but its national organization has urged states not to approve retail competition in the energy market.

“We have seen many problems with customers being offered low rate prices, which quickly jump when the initial offer expires,” said Barry Gold, head of the AARP in Nevada.

Gov. Brian Sandoval has appointed a study committee to make recommendations on the state’s role if voters approve the competitive market plan in November.

Nevadans in 2016 approved the plan — 72.3 percent to 27.6 percent — to open the power market to competition. But it must be approved in November to take effect.

NV Energy now has a monopoly to supply electricity to most of Nevada.