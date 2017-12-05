Man shot dead by storage facility manager was trying to flee, police say

The live-in manager of a west valley self-storage facility told detectives he fired the fatal .40-caliber round because the man he’d just caught burglarizing a motorhome was driving a cargo van toward him.

But cameras that captured the shooting show that the burglary suspect may have just been trying to flee in his van, away from the shooter’s path, according to Metro Police.

Now the manager, 60-year-old Martin Maycock, who told detectives he’d recently obtained a concealed weapon permit, is jailed on a murder charge following the Friday night shooting.

Officers and medics were dispatched about 7:10 p.m. to the storage facility, 7441 W. Lake Mead Blvd., near Buffalo Drive, and found a gravely wounded Jeffrey Pierre Paget sitting behind the wheel of the unregistered white cargo van he’d arrived in, police said.

He died shortly after arriving at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound, police said. The fatal round penetrated the driver’s side window and entered Paget’s chest.

Maycock, who’d been employed at the location for 17 years, told detectives that he was planning on going out to dinner but first decided to walk the property, a common practice after recent thefts there in the past months, police said.

Maycock was walking toward his vehicle when he saw a Ford cargo van parked near motorhomes, and he saw what he said was a suspect trying to break into one, police said.

Maycock told detectives that Paget first told him, “This is my friend’s.” When Maycock saw Paget holding a screwdriver, Pagat told him to mind his own business.

Then came the first shot, which Maycock said he tried shooting at one of the van’s tires, but missed. Pagat kept driving and Maycock fired the fatal round.

Tuesday evening, Maycock was still being held at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, jail logs show. Bail was set at $25,000.